The mistakes Arsenal must not repeat in the next transfer window

Arsenal will be active in the upcoming summer transfer window, with high expectations placed on them as they are seen as a team just a few signings away from winning major honours. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have consistently improved their squad, and the manager will be hoping for the same backing when the transfer window reopens.
At the end of last season, there was a widespread belief that Arsenal needed to sign a striker, even though they had been one of the league’s top scorers. Many felt that had they possessed a reliable striker in the squad last season, they could have secured the Premier League title. Despite this, Arsenal opted to sign a midfielder and a defender instead while also selling a striker without replacing him. This was seen as a mistake that fans and pundits alike hope will not be repeated when this season concludes.
The lack of a striker remains a critical issue for the club, and unless Arsenal are serious about becoming Premier League champions, this gap needs to be addressed in the summer. Additionally, Arsenal signed a new left-back despite already having two options in that position, as well as a promising young talent coming through. In the summer, the club must focus on strengthening areas that require improvement rather than further investing in positions where they already have sufficient depth—unless, of course, they decide to sell some of their existing players.
When the transfer window reopens, Arsenal will need to make some strategic moves, addressing their weaknesses while avoiding the mistakes made last summer. The club’s transfer activity will be crucial to ensuring that they remain competitive in the league and continue their progress towards winning the title. With careful planning, Arsenal can position themselves as genuine contenders for domestic and European honours in the years to come.
I hope we can still get decent funds for Kiwior since he’s obviously not part of MA’s plans and has seen very little game time (same with Zinny). Trossard is 30 now with 1 yr remaining on contract. He is a very good player but I don’t think we should extend him unless we believe his increased contract length would result in much better transfer funds down the line. Seems to depend most on what else we have in mind for the left side.
It’s a good thing Edu left because his job last summer was really bad. He sold players that are now performing at a very high level without any thought of the future. It’s a total loss on players like Tavares, Obi and Biereth.
In January Arteta could have brought Biereth back to the club, but no one thought about it even after he proved himself in Austria.
As for Obi, his family wanted to take the club hostage because of money. So, it’s ok he left.
Edu signed too many under-performing or average players during his time at Arsenal. A lot of funds were spent to enable squad depth, but it still happened. I hope the new director will learn from this.
On the contrary the academy had a lot of good players that would have stepped up but were not given the chance