The most error-prone defender in the Premier League isn’t David Luiz

David Luiz had a terrible cameo appearance on Wednesday after Mikel Arteta decided not to start the Brazilian.

He only came on the pitch because Pablo Mari got injured in the first half and he lasted just 25 minutes.

It is a substitution that Mikel Arteta may wish he had never made as the Brazilian gave away two goals and got red-carded in the 25 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Luiz has never been the most reliable defender and his latest gaffe has led to calls for him to leave the club at the expiry of his current (Jamie Carragher YouTube).

It is also very easy to think that the former Chelsea man is the most error-prone defender in the Premier League, however, that isn’t true according to statistics.

The Premier League has been recording errors leading to a goal by defenders since the 2006/07 season and the latest number doesn’t show that Luiz is the worst culprit.

The Brazilian has made just four errors leading to goals according to the latest statistics reported by Mirror Sports.

It claims that 38 defenders have made more errors than that and the list includes Manchester City’s duo John Stones and Nicholas Otamendi.