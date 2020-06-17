The most likely high profile Arsenal star to be sold this summer revealed

This summer will be an important one for Arsenal as the Gunners look to make next season a good one.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job since he became the club’s manager and the Spaniard will look to have a decent first full season to prove how good he is.

Arsenal’s summer transfer market plan remains unclear, but one position on the team that might experience changes is the striker position.

The Gunners are looking to tie down their top scorer and club captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract.

However, the Gunners also have to deal with the future of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has been struggling under Arteta and the emergence of Eddie Nketiah might also push him out of the starting XI sooner, rather than later.

The Gunners are facing a summer of uncertainty over the future of Aubameyang and Lacazette, but the Telegraph is claiming that Arsenal are more likely to cash in on Lacazette than Aubameyang.

The Frenchman was on top form last season, but he has struggled to build on his performances in this campaign.

When the transfer window reopens, Arteta’s plans should become clearer and if this report from the Telegraph is true then the Spaniard would rather hold on to Aubameyang and sell Lacazette.