Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Mikel Arteta’s attempt to prepare his Arsenal side for a Liverpool clash by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone during training is ‘pathetic’.

The Amazon All or Nothing series is set to begin rolling out the first set of episodes today, and we have already been the subject of ridicule after the previews showed some controversial mind games.

Agbonlahor has told TalkSPORT how funny the upcoming docuseries will be, whilst adding that he wouldn’t have been able to control his laughter had he trained at Arsenal this season.

“First of all, this documentary is going to be funnier than a Kevin Hart standup,” Agbonlahor said. “That is the most pathetic thing I’ve seen.

“If I was on that pitch training I would probably find it funny. You’d be laughing with your teammates.

“When they are playing in the Europa League and playing Fenerbahce away, are they going to get flares for the training ground and drums? Someone coming in to play drums while they are training?

“Honestly, it’s ridiculous. The players are not going to be on board with that.

“They lost the game by how many goals, was it 4-0? These are international players who have played in big atmospheres.

“I’m baffled.”

This certainly wasn’t the best insight into Arteta’s unorthodox preparations, but I struggle to believe that it will turn into a comedy, especially given how much positive and exciting football was on show during the campaign.

Losing 4-0 away at Liverpool is a result that can happen to even the best teams, and can hardly be blamed on what was shown in the trailer, but I’m sure that won’t stop rival fans from enjoying their laugh at our expense.

Patrick

