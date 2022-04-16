The mystery is over as Lacazette’s absence is finally explained

Alexandre Lacazette has been missing from training in recent days, and was also a notable absentee from today’s playing squad to take on Southampton, and Arsenal have finally explained why.
Manager Mikel Arteta refused to explain any reasoning for his striker’s absence when speaking to the press on Friday, claiming that he was hopeful that he would be available today to take on the Saints at St Mary’s, but it has now been revealed that he has in fact tested positive for Covid-19.
🚨 Alex Lacazette misses out on today's matchday squad after testing positive for Covid.
Wishing you all the best, @LacazetteAlex ✊
Eddie Nketiah now has his chance to stake a claim for further minutes on his first start of the current Premier League campaign, while Martin Odegaard has been named as captain in the absence of not only him, but Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, who are also key heads in the dressing room.
I’m not sure if Laca was initially seen as ill before he tested positive, or if the manager was simply trying to play mind games and make out to the Southampton boss that his striker would in fact be ready today, but a win is a must today regardless of who is on the field.
Patrick
“Private reasons” WAS THE PHRASE USED TO EXPLAIN Laca’s likely absence.
now we aretold its Covid, that so “private” disease that half the world has already had!! Sorry, but I do not accept that Covid was the REAL reason for this “private reasons” NONSENSE.
I do not doubt he has Covid but that’s not the point I am making.
Something about this while LACA business is distinctly fishy!
Regardless of what the reason is we don’t miss him because he offered nothing when he did play.
As for Eddie you might as well throw a traffic cone on the pitch for all what he offers.
The biggest disappointment is how our manager has allowed this to happen. Having to rely on these two to score our goals when both of them are so utterly useless.
I will be glad when they are gone – hopefully Arteta as well…
Sure you didn’t miss him but I did ,
Nketiah was totally off, hope we see why Nketiah has to go, offers nothing, not even Lacazette’s hold up play,
Please we need Pepe and Lacazette upfront with Martinelli and Saka on the wings, Oedegaard should be dropped.
a
Someone’s medical status is private so it has to be respected, but I tested positive yesterday the knowledge which I am happy to share.
Hopefully then Declan it’s not too serious
I’ve had it and occasionally get whoozy spells but that is lessening now after 6 weeks
Look after yourself