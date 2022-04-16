The mystery is over as Lacazette’s absence is finally explained

Alexandre Lacazette has been missing from training in recent days, and was also a notable absentee from today’s playing squad to take on Southampton, and Arsenal have finally explained why.

Manager Mikel Arteta refused to explain any reasoning for his striker’s absence when speaking to the press on Friday, claiming that he was hopeful that he would be available today to take on the Saints at St Mary’s, but it has now been revealed that he has in fact tested positive for Covid-19.

🚨 Alex Lacazette misses out on today's matchday squad after testing positive for Covid. Wishing you all the best, @LacazetteAlex ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2022

Eddie Nketiah now has his chance to stake a claim for further minutes on his first start of the current Premier League campaign, while Martin Odegaard has been named as captain in the absence of not only him, but Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, who are also key heads in the dressing room.

I’m not sure if Laca was initially seen as ill before he tested positive, or if the manager was simply trying to play mind games and make out to the Southampton boss that his striker would in fact be ready today, but a win is a must today regardless of who is on the field.

