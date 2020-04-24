The mystery of Arsenal’s defensive midfielders…or lack of! by ThirdManJW
Talk to any Arsenal fan, and what is arguably the most intriguing topic…after Wenger, and Ozil of course: Why has the defensive midfielder position (DM) been vacant for a whopping 12 years?However my conversations start with fellow fans, we’ll almost always touch upon that subject at some point.
Giberto Silva left us in 2008, with the DM role then seemingly retired under Wenger. Because Wenger never performed squad assessments, he never addressed our weaknesses, which in time became chronic. The DM role was the most important position to get right within Wenger’s system when he changed to three in central midfield, with his gung-ho tactics, and we suffered without a DM. One could argue that Wenger never really used a natural DM role in his tactics, more box-to-box roles for his central midfielders, but in the early days he certainly used players that were physically designed for that position at the very least. As we all know, so many of Wenger’s later signings were smaller, and weaker, as he focused more on technical ability.
Straight after Wenger left, we all thought we had finally addressed this problem with Torriera. Unfortunately he didn’t have the height, and physical presence we desperately needed. Kante has proved those attributes aren’t necessarily needed, but it is at Arsenal, what with our weak spine. Emery bizarrely used Torreira further forward, but to be fair, he did apparently want Thomas Partey, which is exactly what we need.
Under Arteta, we still are not really deploying the traditional DM role, although he hasn’t had a transfer window yet, but the team as a whole are working together defensively the best I have seen in over a decade, meaning the DM position isn’t as big a problem as usual.
Will Arsenal finally use the natural DM role next season? Partey is being linked to us again, and the new regime, even pre-Arteta, have been focusing on our weakest areas, which has been great!
Have I put too much emphasis on the DM role/position, or like me, do you feel the lack of a DM has been so costly in the past, and has to be the priority for next season?
You have every justification to highlight the need for a dedicated DM which as you say has been lacking for over a decade.If we had a Partey, Sakaria or Ndidti ,Arteta could revert to a 4-3-3 system with the emphasis on a midfield based on physical power and energy as adopted by Liverpool and Man City. Such a system could not of course include a player like Xhaka who simply does not have the attributes required of a DM nor a box to box midfielder.If we are seriously interested in the likes of Partey,Xhaka and for that matter Torreria ,will have to be sold which is easier said than done.
Xhaka would have been a Pirlo type of player with more physicality only if he concentrated more and paid more attention to little details on the pitch.
I can not wait for the day we will see Xhaka and Ozil leave our club, that will be the beginning of our trophy winning strict.
I’d say it is the other way round, he had optimum defensive midfielders playing a box to box when we masterfully controlled possession. They weren’t b2b capable of defending, they were defenders capable of ball carrying and giving easy forward passes along with defence splitting passes on occasion. Vieira was the best defensive midfielder that these shores have ever seen. I like how Gerrard said he had to dip his hat to him, said he was the best he’d ever faced and that he looked him over to try and learn from him, I like honest people. That was a different time too, a proper contact sport. He was the ultimate player – I think he excelled without the ball more often, right before he won it, but fans remember the winning part whereas I remember the pre-winning.