The new Arsenal Advisory Board is just a waste of time

Do you remember the week the ‘big 6’ withdrew from the Super League?
The Gary Neville’s of this world were demanding UEFA hand out the harshest sanctions. Graeme Souness predicted no way back for the majority of those owners.
Other pundits declared it a victory for fans.
From an Arsenal perspective, at the very least the consensus was that Stan Kroenke would be pressurized into investing in the transfer market as a PR strategy.
A couple of months later what’s happened is what many others viewed as obvious.
Fans got distracted by the Euros, are still buying 70–100 Pound shirts, renewing season tickets, etc.
Mr. Kroenke is still not showing the ambition required to challenge the elite (I respect the market is still open) with Amazon’s documentary paying for a left back few gooners had heard of.
Led by his son Josh though there has been a response to the fallout from the end of the last campaign.
Kroenke Junior has an increasing control over the Gunners, and he has put in an action plan to show those protests outside the Emirates were not a waste of time.
Ready? …………
Drum roll ………..An Arsenal advisory board!
These will be elected members of various Arsenal Supporter Groups, who twice a year get to sit down with our board and give a supporter’s perspective on the running of the club.
Then Arsenal can tick a box and declare they have listened and are giving fans a voice in serious decisions.
In these meetings Fans will confer with Josh Kroenke, Tim Lewis (board member), Vinai Venkatesham (executive), Mark Gonella (media, Communications) and Mark Brindle (liaison).
These are successful businesspeople, in some cases millionaires.
It’s unlikely that their strategy is going to be influenced by anything a fan has to say.
It’s funny that when I heard about Daniel Ek’s bid to buy the club I was more interested in his promises to invest, reinstall our DNA and challenge for major honours.
Paying lip service to customers isn’t something I care about.
The Kroenke family have had serious power at Arsenal for over a decade.
If at any point they cared about customer feedback, they could have picked up a paper, gone on the Internet, attended a few fixtures, etc. to get the general mood of the fanbase.
You don’t need a couple of official meetings to learn gooners are not happy.
It’s hard to believe they will learn anything from this that they don’t already know.
It’s equally hard to fathom an advisory board going into a meeting and coming out with any dramatic change.
I’m not important enough to be on this board but would turn down the offer anyway.
I couldn’t think of anything more tedious than an evening being patronised over a topic I’m passionate about – by a group of suits who have zero knowledge of the sport.
It’s really simple.
Under the current model we have regressed to the point we have not qualified for Europe for the first time in 25 years.
We are further away from winning the prem at any point since we last won it.
We are owned by one of the richest men in the world who if he wanted could spend more than he is.
The more you invest the better chance of winning things.
Most have accepted we are simply part of a portfolio who print money based on the brand, no matter where we are in the table.
You don’t need an advisory board to tell you any of this.
Dan
Let’s see the amount of transfer budget we’ll spend this summer. The super-rich people like Kroenke are also affected economically by the pandemic, so let’s see how they’ll balance their books by selling our assets and invest wisely
I don’t want Arsenal become another mismanaged club like Barcelona, that have to sell most of their high-paid players to avoid bankruptcy. Barcelona bought a lot of superstars because of their fans’ pressure and look at their huge financial problem now
Fulham also spent more than 150 M for new players in 2018 and got relegated in the end of the season. We need to spend wisely like we used to do in the 90s
Twice a year, how exciting! Tim Lee is is the only person mentioned who could rationally discuss Arsenal FC or football in general. The only positive other than the Kroenkes being able to tick a box, is that Josh may learn something about the history and aspirations of the Arsenal.
Auto correct is crazy:”Tim Lewis”
Kronke Kronke Kronke. The guy has literally just invested 50M IN A CENTRE BACK, signing a £20m midfielder, and is pursuing Locatelli. Last year spent £72m on Pepe. But hey, just following the lazy narrative that he does not invest.
And could you please enlighten me as to what ‘reinstall our DNA’ means? reinstall what??????
We still have a couple of signings we are yet to complete and regarding the answer to your question,
I’m curious you know
SS
it’s how we spend the money
Who sanctioned £72m for a player who at best is worth half of that
No accountability
The person should be sacked
It’s a typical American run business
Lots of lip service. We care, we listen, the fans are our life vlood but get to the core of the business and the really don’t give damn
AFC is the jewel in the crown for them that makes huge amounts of money for them
If the fans and Elk who recently scared them in to thinking they better act, engage and understand the fan base better then all well and good and now we have ourselves proper owners but me being cynical thinks “a leopard 🐆 can’t change it spots”
Onwards and upwards
Club needs real expert advisers not fans to decide player signing. Arsenal is already paying inflated salaries for few relative to its PL positions in the last 3-4 years. Tottenham & L – city have done better at 50-60 % overall wages.This all started when Wenger lost the control in his last 2-3 years as a result of fan unrest fuelled by media/ pundits. Wenger might have done some mistakes & probably it was time for him to go but even his worst years are still better than the years after him.
On the league prediction, Dan I also suggest you get everyone who is interested in participating to indicate, so we know the number of people who would be participating, and that would make your job easier, help us know who would go all the way. Not people dropping out after one prediction or coming on and off, like any time they feel like. We need everyone to be committed all through the season. 20/30 serious0 people will make a lot of sense My opinion though.
It’s just “bad” investing by the owner.
For example, £72 million on Pepe, rumored £50 million on White, but can’t afford a top manager or director of football?