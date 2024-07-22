The new Arsenal away kit is a massive improvement on last season’s version

My thoughts on the new Away kit

Arsenal recently introduced their away kit for this season that both the men and the women will wear this season and it’s not a bad looking shirt. Pulling inspiration from Africa and North London, Adidas have designed a kit that is made to stand out and is unlike any other away kit we’ve had in the past few seasons.

I’ve always been a big lover of away and 3rd kits and Arsenal seem to always bring out some very nice kits, my favourite was the black and the gold 3rd kit from the 2022/23 season, but this kit comes very close. It’s very classy and slick, Adidas have done a really good job again and whereas last season’s away kit, I wasn’t a big fan of, this one I can definitely get around.

Arsenal and Adidas have tried to bring together African culture and North London in collaboration with British heritage brand ‘Labrum London’ and have tried to embrace the large number of African fans we have around the world and in London itself. The shirt consists of black, red, white and green colours, with black making up most of the shirt. The collar is Adidas style with red and green stripes and a black stripe in the middle. Running down the sleeves is the same adidas line concept and makes the shirt pop and look clean.

With the cannon on the front in red, and the adidas logo in green, they bring the shirt together and make the whole thing pop. Normally I hate the sponsors and would always much rather have no sponsor on a shirt (but that’s just personally preference), but they’ve made it just the right size, not too big and not too small. Having the sponsor in white always helps the rest of the shirt stand out and brings the colours all together.

The sections at the front of the shirt are made up of patterns and shapes that represent the African culture and having it run down the sleeve makes the shirt look clean and not overdone. Sometimes kits can be too much on the eyes and make it difficult to like them because there’s too much going on, I think Adidas and Arsenal have managed to get it just right, it’s got a lot of character, but it isn’t too much to handle and feels like a top you can wear casually, not just for game day.

All in all, I like it, compared to last year I think it’s a massive improvement and I can’t wait to see our lads perform in it this season.

What’s your thoughts on the new away kit Gooners?

Daisy Mae

