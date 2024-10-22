Arsenal News Arsenal Women

The new Arsenal Women head coach must find a way to make the Gunners attack click

The women’s international break has arrived, and our Gunners will not return to the pitch for Arsenal Women until Sunday 3rd November, when they will travel north to face a very in-form Manchester United. While some may use this time to rest and rejuvenate, others will aim to impress while on international assignment.

Given this, it’s likely that Arsenal’s decision-makers will utilize this opportunity to address their technical bench issues. Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal Women’s manager, resigned last week following a terrible run of results in which his team won only one of four WSL games.

After the break, our Arsenal Women may have a new head coach leading them against Manchester United and subsequent fixtures. The identity of that coach is still a mystery, but most Gooners hope he / she is someone who can activate their attack.

Observing the first half against West Ham, it is evident that the manager, whoever he or she may be, needs to devise a strategy to score goals. The Arsenal Women do everything well, but it’s disappointing that they prefer to pass along the edge of the box rather than try to score.
If we could only get inside the opposition’s box and shoot more, we might have a greater chance of punishing opponents; Rosa Kafaji’s goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over West Ham was a sign of what can happen when we get in there and take a shot.

Furthermore, giving Kafaji extra game time could be a strategy to gain an advantage. She appeared pretty threatening throughout her time on the pitch. Therefore, our new women’s boss will need to find a way to make the Arsenal women’s attack click.

What do you think Gooners? What do you think is missing at the moment?

Michelle M

  1. Playing a 4-4-2 will give you two strikers.
    Stina made her usual run, Rosa peeled off into the box like a 9. We have the midfield to supply 2 runners

