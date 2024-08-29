The new format explained and who Arsenal could meet in tonight’s Champions League Draw

Due to adding 4 additional teams, UEFA have changed the format for the Champions League.

That ensures there are more fixtures then usual before the last 16 and with clubs facing two sides from each seeded pot, in theory matches should be more competitive than what we used to get.

The previous system saw 8 groups of 4 teams. The 4 sides would square off home/ away with the top 2 advancing to the knockout stages.

Sections would be determined by seeding. So, if you were ranked a top seed, you couldn’t be drawn against the other 7 sides your seeded with.

This season Arsenal will be in pot 2 but in many ways that’s irrelevant as we will be drawn against 2 teams from each of the 4 pots anyway.

That will decide the 8 teams we face, 4 matches at home and 4 away.

The draw will determine which game from each pot will be home or away.

There is room for error.

The top 8 qualify for the next round while 9th – 24th will meet in a two-legged play off.

In other words, you would have to play quite badly not to at least be in the playoffs.

We will face ….

2 teams from Pot A (1 home, 1 Away)

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

2 teams from Pot B (1 home, 1 away)

Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

AC Milan (*could drop into Pot 3)

Two teams from Pot 3 (1 home, 1 away)

Feyenoord,

Sporting CP

PSV,

Celtic

Young Boys or Galatasaray

Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag

Lille or Slavia Prague

Two teams from Pot 4 (1 home, 1 away)

Malmo or Sparta Prague

Monaco

Bologna

Girona

Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest

Seeding for last two Pots will be clarified once the qualifiers are finished Wednesday night with the following not clear what Pot they would be in

Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava,

Bodo/Glimt or Red Star Belgrade

Dynamo Kyiv or RB Salzburg

We can’t be drawn against a team from England or more than 2 sides from each nation.

Worst Case Scenario

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen

Juventus

PSV

Sporting Lisbon

Girona

Bolonga

Best Case Scenario

RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag

Sturm Graz

Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava,

Draw tonight at 17-00 pm.

DAN

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…