The new format explained and who Arsenal could meet in tonight’s Champions League Draw

Due to adding 4 additional teams, UEFA have changed the format for the Champions League.
That ensures there are more fixtures then usual before the last 16 and with clubs facing two sides from each seeded pot, in theory matches should be more competitive than what we used to get.
The previous system saw 8 groups of 4 teams. The 4 sides would square off home/ away with the top 2 advancing to the knockout stages.
Sections would be determined by seeding. So, if you were ranked a top seed, you couldn’t be drawn against the other 7 sides your seeded with.
This season Arsenal will be in pot 2 but in many ways that’s irrelevant as we will be drawn against 2 teams from each of the 4 pots anyway.
That will decide the 8 teams we face, 4 matches at home and 4 away.
The draw will determine which game from each pot will be home or away.
There is room for error.
The top 8 qualify for the next round while 9th – 24th will meet in a two-legged play off.
In other words, you would have to play quite badly not to at least be in the playoffs.
We will face ….
2 teams from Pot A (1 home, 1 Away)
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Inter Milan
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Barcelona
2 teams from Pot B (1 home, 1 away)
Bayer Leverkusen
Atletico Madrid
Atalanta
Juventus
Benfica
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
AC Milan (*could drop into Pot 3)
Two teams from Pot 3 (1 home, 1 away)
Feyenoord,
Sporting CP
PSV,
Celtic
Young Boys or Galatasaray
Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag
Lille or Slavia Prague
Two teams from Pot 4 (1 home, 1 away)
Malmo or Sparta Prague
Monaco
Bologna
Girona
Stuttgart
Sturm Graz
Brest
Seeding for last two Pots will be clarified once the qualifiers are finished Wednesday night with the following not clear what Pot they would be in
Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava,
Bodo/Glimt or Red Star Belgrade
Dynamo Kyiv or RB Salzburg
We can’t be drawn against a team from England or more than 2 sides from each nation.
Worst Case Scenario
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus
PSV
Sporting Lisbon
Girona
Bolonga
Best Case Scenario
RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic
Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag
Sturm Graz
Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava,
Draw tonight at 17-00 pm.
DAN
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It all looks very complicated. Let’s worry or rejoice once we know.
Look at like this mate
Top 8 we are through
9- 24 – playoff
Top 8 then, no problem.
How many points could you drop and still make top eight?
I’ll say this up front before we even know the fixtures – Arsenal should forget about the CL this season, play our strongest team in the PL matches either side of the CL fixture.
This isn’t a tweaked competition, this is a whole new beast. This is a much tougher ask right from the get go, you can’t be in last years old mentality when this new creature leaps upon you. Most years the English team has the sort of CL group draw they really should get out of, at least in second place if not top. Home and away, so chance to recover from a slip, and often with 4 of the group matches you can rotate players a little to be fresher for premiership weekend. Wave goodbye to all of that. Such a gentle ease into a CL season is history. Instead 8 different teams for 8 huge matches, 4 matches home, 4 away. Arsenal in pot 2, Liverpool in pot 1 – but this means little, both will be drawn against two teams from each of 4 pots – that’s the extent of first phase seeding this year – there isn’t any. You will be meeting genuine contenders long before the knockouts, and huge potential here for the computer to deal you an extremely tough/nigh impossible run of fixtures, which absolutely no team in Europe could easily navigate, regardless of squad depth.
And there is little let up from its distraction, outside top 8 play offs will come at you straight after last league match end of January; from mid September to final May 31st the finalists won’t get a break from it. Add in matches on the dreaded Thursdays, to wreck your weekly routines.
The biggest threat to Arsenal’s PL title push this season is treating the CL with the equal respect as previous seasons. Throw the CL games, blood the kids and give bench a run out – concentrate on the Premier League finish – this has to be the logical answer.