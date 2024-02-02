The next four games will make-or-break the Arsenal Women’s season

AWFC next 4 games could make or break our season

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women have started this second half of the season in fine form and will be looking to challenge for the Women’s Super League title. With plenty of games left to go, there plenty of points there to drop from the top and Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City will be looking to not step a foot wrong. All three will be looking to get every point they possibly can for the remainder of the season just like the Gunners.

Arsenal face a tough few games in the WSL coming up that could make or break our season and with our Women currently sitting 3rd on the table, on joint points with Manchester City in 2nd and only 3 points behind league leaders Chelsea, every point will count and Arsenal will be hoping to walk away victorious in all 5 games.

Our next game is against West Ham, which on paper we should be winning, West Ham currently are sitting 11th, just above the relegation zone. They have had a rough season, winning only one out of their last ten games. But will always be looking to win and hope they don’t get relegated, but with our Arsenal Women in such good form this should be one of our easier games.

We then are set to face Manchester United who have recently been playing well and although they have recently lost against Chelsea and Manchester City, they are still fighting to try get into a Champions League spot and won’t make it easy for our Arsenal Women. When we met earlier this season we walked away with a point after a late equalizer from Cloe Lacasse but hopefully having home advantage will be big for us and we walk away winners.

Then we face Tottenham in a massive North London derby, looking for revenge over the 1-0 loss late last year and will be hoping to get one over our local rivals as we continue to push forward. They’re another team that won’t make it easy for us and after winning in the last game, I’d assume they’d come into the game with more confidence than usual and will be looking to spoil our journey to the top.

Then the big one, Chelsea away. In a game that could if everything else goes well, see us go level points with Chelsea if we win (that’s if Chelsea and Arsenal both don’t drop points in the meantime) and could be the make or break to our season. Chelsea have been dominant for years and we continue to fall short with knocking them off their perch but if it’s going to be any year, why not this one? We’ve brought in some world class players who now seemed to have gelled perfectly and after we won our last game against them 4-1 we will be looking to do the same and throw a spanner in the works.

A massive few games for our women, with Cup games mixed in there too, Arsenal will be hoping to continue their strong form and hopefully can walk away with 12 points from those four very important games.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

