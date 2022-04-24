The next North London derby will be “biggest in years” reckons pundit

Arsenal and Tottenham share a fierce rivalry as north Londoners, and they have one more league game to face each other before this season ends.

The Gunners earned the first bragging rights this season with a 3-1 win against Spurs when both clubs met late last year.

The Lilywhites have since become a stronger team under a new manager – Antonio Conte.

Both clubs are battling to finish this season inside the top four and have suffered inconsistent form recently.

On the 12th of May, they will face each other at the Tottenham Stadium in a game that could decide which rival makes the top four.

Former Liverpool player turned pundit, Jamie Redknapp, believes the next match between both clubs would be one of the biggest in years because of its importance.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘Why it’s so big for both of these clubs, whoever gets fourth, it’s just a totally different proposition for players to come and play in the Champions League.’

‘If it’s Arsenal, that can be the next step that they make. It would be huge for Mikel Arteta, for his credibility, to beat Antonio Conte,’ he added.

‘It could either way this one and that’s why it’s going to be so interesting. That north London derby is going to be one of the biggest in years.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Tottenham in our next game would be a must if we haven’t secured a top-four spot by the time of the match.

They will be much stronger than when we first met, but we have shown in wins against Chelsea and Manchester United that we can beat anyone.

