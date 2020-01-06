The next six games are critical to how Arsenal hope to finish the season

The key games Arsenal must win within the next few weeks to maintain momentum

Arsenal has finally gotten a win and they did it in style. I expect better things from now onwards, but momentum is really a soft thing, one loss and we could be back to square one again.

I expect Arteta to lead his players out each day hoping to win every game they play, but the next six matches are basically must-wins for Arsenal. Well, at least games they cannot afford to lose.

6th January Leeds United, FA Cup

We may not win the FA Cup but we have to win this game. Going on a two-game winning streak would help boost our morale, plus this team is from a level below us.

11th January Crystal Palace

A bit of a bogey team recently and a good away win over the Eagles would be a massive statement for this Arsenal team. It would also put to bed the bad memories of the defeat last season that was the beginning of the end of our Champions League hopes.

18th January Sheffield United, Premier League

Arsenal’s season plunged into crisis when we lost to the Blades in the reverse fixture, it has taken us a long time to get back on track.

Beating Sheffield would show that we’re pretty much ready to correct our wrongs from the first half of the season.

21st January Chelsea, Premier League

Chelsea stole victory from us in Mikel Arteta’s first home game. We need to win this game, which comes just three days after the match against the Blades, to show that we can’t just beat big teams at home, but we can go over to theirs and get victory too.

2nd February Burnley, Premier League

This would be a second consecutive away day for us but I expect a win here as well.

Burnley is struggling now but they are always very tough opponents, especially on their own turf. Beating them would send a clear message that Arsenal do not have a soft belly against teams like Burnley.

16th February Newcastle, Premier League

For me, this game is all about making the Emirates a tough place to visit. We will still have to host the likes of Liverpool, so I think a routine win here will prepare us for tougher visitors later on.

Winning these games would be vital in our bid to make a statement and finish inside the top four, but more importantly, it would give the players confidence to face any side.