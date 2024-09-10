The next three Arsenal players that still need to be replaced as soon as possible

Arsenal should definitely be getting rid of this three players soon.

Arsenal in the recent transfer window have managed to ship out most of the deadwood in the squad (not necessarily deadwood) for a decent amount of money collectively, however there still remain players in the squad that should absolutely be moved on in the coming windows.

Factors such as injuries, incompatible profiles and age are the reasons why Arsenal should be getting rid of these players as early as possible. This is my opinion and I think the three players in no particular order would be:

Jakub Kiwior: The polish international had a stinker in his country’s win against Scotland last week that even made him to be hooked off at half time, this is not the only reason why I think we should get rid as soon as possible though, with him also not being technical enough to be playing for us.

He’s rigid, he’s not that flexible enough to invert into midfield from leftback which only his inability to progress the ball at an efficient level is to blame for, he’s also very inconsistent as we’ve seen through out last season with him being able to drop top performances like in the second half of the 3-1 win against Liverpool at home last season or drop poor displays like against Porto away. He’s also way below the pecking order at leftback or left center back which is another reason why I think we should be getting rid.

Thomas Partey: with the player already in the final year of his contract and reports of him having loads of suitors ready to snap him up this is a perfect scenario because we should be looking to move on anyway, ever since we triggered his £45million release clause back in 2020 he’s been plagued by a lot of injuries.

This has led to him missing large number of games in his time with the club so far, even till now gooners will not be surprised if he does get another injury that will keep him out for while due to the consistent occurrence. His injury issues along with inconsistency are the main reasons why I think we should get rid especially looking at how Jorginho or Declan could easily fill in on his behalf.

Gabriel Jesus: This will be a controversial one among gooners in the comments section but I don’t mind, I just think we should let him go as soon as possible. It already looks like Arteta has made his mind up already with Havertz being our main striker, so Gabriel Jesus should be moved on immediately given the type of striker he is (his profile).

I just think that moving forward we need a striker with more box presence that is not afraid to attack the channels while also being a dominant force in the air, we need a traditional number nine and I think Jesus should be sacrificed if we do bring one in soon (which I think we’ll do). Injuries and lack of goals aren’t helping his case however there is still time for him to prove me wrong, and boy I hope he does!

Let me get your thoughts gooners, which other players should we be getting rid off as soon as possible?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

