The nine Arsenal games that Odegard is set to miss before his recovery

Martin Odegaard’s injury setback is terrible news for everyone affiliated with Arsenal. An ankle injury has sidelined the Norwegian international since the September international break. This week, pictures of him working out in the gym gave many hope that he would return very soon.

However, due to an injury setback, it’s unlikely he’ll make a comeback before December. Were he to return in December, he would miss these matches:

▪️Bournemouth vs Arsenal

▪️Arsenal vs Shakhtar

▪️Arsenal vs Liverpool

▪️Preston vs Arsenal

▪️Newcastle vs Arsenal

▪️Inter Milan vs Arsenal

▪️Chelsea vs Arsenal

▪️Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

▪️Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

Even though the Gunners have performed well without him over the past few weeks, including notable wins against Spurs and PSG, I can’t help but believe they can do better.

It is time for Leandro Trossard to step up and deliver, and everything hints he’ll do that. But I can’t help but feel that in Odegaard’s absence, Mikel Arteta should just be bold and use Ethan Nwaneri more. In games like the 1-0 win over Spurs and the 4-2 win over Leicester, the Hale End star has made eye-catching cameo appearances; he’s hinted he’s ready to break into this Arsenal team if only he can be trusted with game time. This season, there was a perception that he would gradually be integrated into the team, but he hasn’t, so given Odegaard’s prolonged absence, he deserves consideration.

Had Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe not left, they would have been considered options to replace Odegaard. Arteta and his technical bench allowed the duo to leave because they believed Nwaneri could contribute; now, they need to be bold and try him out.

After a stunning cameo performance against Leicester, it was disheartening to see Nwaneri overlooked in the previous two games (against PSG and Southampton) prior to the international break. However, this should not occur after the international break.

Arteta has no excuse but to play Nwaneri now; if he doesn’t, it says a lot about him because he’s the closest thing we have to Odegaard and is clearly a supreme talent. Alongside Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz’s tireless efforts, the teen prodigy could have the foundation to express himself without worrying. What do you think?

