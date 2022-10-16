“The normal Arsenal would have lost this game.” Journalist calls it absolutely right

Arsenal earned a hard-fought and perhaps undeserved 1-0 win against Leeds this afternoon to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners are in dreamland as they continue to win regardless of the circumstances.

The game against Leeds came after their wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt, and the Whites gave them the game of their lives.

They outplayed Arsenal in several parts of the game and even missed a penalty.

In the end, Mikel Arteta’s men saw off their opponents and won in a manner that they could have lost it before.

The award-winning journalist, Ibukun Aluko watched on as they earned yet another three points and admits this Arsenal team is different.

He tweeted:

“This is what they call a hard-fought VICTORY!!!

“The normal Arsenal would have lost this game.

“We can call them title contenders now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against Leeds was not as fluid as most of our matches have been in the past.

However, we managed to get the win, and it shows this team has come of age and it now has the character required to win titles.