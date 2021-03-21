“The Norwegian De Bruyne” These Arsenal fans full of praise for Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is making it hard for Arsenal to allow him to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season without a fight.
The Norwegian joined them on loan in the last transfer window and has been a class act.
He was the star of the show as the Gunners came from 3 goals down to pick up a 3-3 draw against West Ham today.
The Hammers scored two own goals before Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s last of the encounter.
He was key in the build-up to the third goal as well as most of the good things that Arsenal did in the match.
Some Arsenal fans were buzzing about his performance as they celebrated their team earning another point in their bid to end this season in a European place.
The Gunners posted an appreciation tweet dedicated to the Norwegian and fans made their feelings about his performance known in the comment section. Here are some of the tweets:
The Norwegian De Bruyne 🇳🇴 🇧🇪 👀pic.twitter.com/xCuOkTBrBN
Get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it. Let him put whatever numbers he wants to put on there. pic.twitter.com/xhL5EuLddG
SIGN. HIM. NO. MATTER. THE. COST.
What a player.
Clear of Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz 👍🏾
This boy is better than all our midfielders, he’s a real baller. I’m sure real will not sell him.
Sell Xhaka,Elneny,Nelson,AMN,Bellerin-whith that money buy Odegaard and Bissouma-those 2 weght more than the 5 listed above….is anyone crying for Ozil anymore?This guy is Ozil multipled with 4….
As much as we need him, REAL will not sell him though I wish they do, but my beloved Arsenal isn’t that club 2 go all out & force them 2 sell with a tempting offer. It will hurt me when he finally leaves.
From here on in we need to explore the possibility of fitting odegaard, smith-rowe, Saka and Martinelli in this. If not it has to be 3 if the 4.
Chambers and Cedric are proving that Bellerin is surplus, whilst Laca is looking like a better link up striker than Auba.
May be the players to sell are Auba Xhaka and Bellerin could rake us in £100m which could land us Odegaard and a new striker or give Balogun the chance and money he deserves. Get Luiz, Ceballos, Ryan and Willian off our pay roll too.