“The Norwegian De Bruyne” These Arsenal fans full of praise for Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is making it hard for Arsenal to allow him to return to Real Madrid at the end of this season without a fight.

The Norwegian joined them on loan in the last transfer window and has been a class act.

He was the star of the show as the Gunners came from 3 goals down to pick up a 3-3 draw against West Ham today.

The Hammers scored two own goals before Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal’s last of the encounter.

He was key in the build-up to the third goal as well as most of the good things that Arsenal did in the match.

Some Arsenal fans were buzzing about his performance as they celebrated their team earning another point in their bid to end this season in a European place.

The Gunners posted an appreciation tweet dedicated to the Norwegian and fans made their feelings about his performance known in the comment section. Here are some of the tweets:

Get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it. Let him put whatever numbers he wants to put on there. pic.twitter.com/xhL5EuLddG — F R E D (@_InvincibleFred) March 21, 2021

What a player. — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 21, 2021