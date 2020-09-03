The number of fans Arsenal hopes to get back into the Emirates revealed

Arsenal is hoping to allow as many as 15,000 fans back to the Emirates when they play Sheffield United on the 3rd of October.

Fans have been away from the Stadium for more than five months because of covid19, but the government has given the Premier League the go-ahead to start letting fans in gradually.

There had been planned dates earlier like the Community Shield, but it was eventually considered too premature for fans to get back into the stands.

The month of October has now been chosen and Arsenal’s first home game in that month will see them take on Sheffield United and they hope to get as many fans as possible into the Emirates.

Fans haven’t bought season tickets and they will not be required to do that before they watch that game.

The club plans to hold a ballot and to distribute the available tickets with priority given to gold season ticket holders and premium members, according to Mail Online.

There are about 48,000 fans who meet these criteria and they all have until the 10th of September to make a payment that secures a slot for themselves in the ballot scheme.