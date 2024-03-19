“The numbers are there.” Ian Wright defends his opinion on Arsenal wnning the title

Ian Wright is confident that Arsenal could emerge as the champions of England by the end of this season, noting that the Gunners have rightfully earned their place at the top of the standings.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal has displayed superb form this season, currently sitting atop the league table based on goal difference.

The team has capitalised on positive momentum at a crucial juncture and has positioned themselves for a potential championship triumph when the campaign concludes.

While acknowledging the formidable quality of their competitors in the league, Wright believes that clinching the title is an achievable feat for Arsenal.

Wright is feeling confident ahead of the run-in. He said on the Kelly and Wrighty Show:

“You know what it is. Arsenal being top. I think they have to win all the games now, but it’s in their hands. Can Arsenal win 10 games to make it 18 on the spin? It’s highly unlikely, you have to hope City drop points and Liverpool, but of course I’m going for Arsenal, this is what the fans want to be in this situation, so I’m going for Arsenal.

“People say it’s my heart saying it, but the numbers are there, the goals, the set-pieces. If you can’t say your team are going to do it now, it’s pointless.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have earned the right to be at the top of the Premier League table, and most fans and followers know this.

However, this race is tight, and no one can afford to blink between now and the end of the campaign.