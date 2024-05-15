The numbers show Arsenal have improved every single season under Mikel Arteta

During the 2019–20 season, Mikel Arteta took over in midseason and managed to guide Arsenal to 56 points. The following season, 2020–21, his team improved and earned 61 points. And in the 2021–22 season, Arteta’s influence continued, pushing Arsenal to pick up 69 points.

Last season, they improved dramatically; they finally broke into the top 4, picking up 84 points and finishing in second place, just 5 points behind the eventual champions, Manchester City.

This season, if they manage to beat Everton in their last game of the season, they’ll end up with a total of 89 points and may or may not win the league title (depending on how Manchester City and West Ham play out at the Etihad). Ever since coach Mikel Arteta took charge, Arsenal’s points have been on the rise, showing a clear improvement each season.

Positive changes have also benefited the team’s style of play and competitiveness. The team has always been on the rise, showing no signs of slowing down compared to the previous season. With a final tally of 89 points this season, the sign of progress is quite comforting.

It’s a clear indication of our Gunners’ progress and momentum. However, it falls just short of the 90 points set by coach Mikel Arteta for us to have a shot at winning the Premier League. Looking at the Arsenal points trend, it’s pretty clear that, whether they win the league or not this season, Arsenal will come back even stronger next season and aim to win the championship with 90+ points.

As Gooners, the most beautiful days are still waiting for us. You can be confident that this group of players will take this club to new heights. They’re willing to give everything, from tears and sweat to blood, to help Arsenal return to the top, where we belong.

Sam P

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…