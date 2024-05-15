The numbers show Arsenal have improved every single season under Mikel Arteta

During the 2019–20 season, Mikel Arteta took over in midseason and managed to guide Arsenal to 56 points. The following season, 2020–21, his team improved and earned 61 points. And in the 2021–22 season, Arteta’s influence continued, pushing Arsenal to pick up 69 points.
Last season, they improved dramatically; they finally broke into the top 4, picking up 84 points and finishing in second place, just 5 points behind the eventual champions, Manchester City.
This season, if they manage to beat Everton in their last game of the season, they’ll end up with a total of 89 points and may or may not win the league title (depending on how Manchester City and West Ham play out at the Etihad). Ever since coach Mikel Arteta took charge, Arsenal’s points have been on the rise, showing a clear improvement each season.
Positive changes have also benefited the team’s style of play and competitiveness. The team has always been on the rise, showing no signs of slowing down compared to the previous season. With a final tally of 89 points this season, the sign of progress is quite comforting.
It’s a clear indication of our Gunners’ progress and momentum. However, it falls just short of the 90 points set by coach Mikel Arteta for us to have a shot at winning the Premier League. Looking at the Arsenal points trend, it’s pretty clear that, whether they win the league or not this season, Arsenal will come back even stronger next season and aim to win the championship with 90+ points.
As Gooners, the most beautiful days are still waiting for us. You can be confident that this group of players will take this club to new heights. They’re willing to give everything, from tears and sweat to blood, to help Arsenal return to the top, where we belong.
Sam P
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We can’t put “improved numbers” in the trophy cabinet
A points goal is useless, Liverpool got 97 points one season and still came second
The lack of focus in the cups is still a big concern, there seems to be little to no focus on improving in that area which is a great opportunity for a trophy and using the balance of the squad.
And bedding in youngsters in those cup competitions
Numbers aren’t trophies, but they are good indicators based upon which predictions can be made.
Consider Liverpool points tally since 2017/18 season:
17/18 : 75 Points
18/19 : 97 points
19/20 : 99 points
20/21 : 69 points
21/22 : 92 points
22/23 : 67 points
23/24 : 79 points (running)
Consider Man Cities numbers since 2017/18:
17/18 : 100 Points
18/19 : 98 points
19/20 : 81 points
20/21 : 86 points
21/22 : 93 points
22/23 : 89 points
23/24 : 88 points (running)
Can you see the difference and why your Liverpool example fails? There is no consistency. What Arsenal has showed is consistency and since last season, are now above the 80 points mark. If a team needs to accomplish things like City, consistency is the first non negotiable quality, which Liverpool could never maintain and Arsenal are showing it since Arteta arrived. And we are now stabilizing in the “above 80 points bracket” in the league for 2 successive seasons, this season almost touching the 90 mark. If Arsenal can remain consistently in that bracket without any aberrations such as falling into 60 points category next season, trophies will surely come to Arsenal soon.
Numbers may not be Trophies themselves, but they can predict the probability of winning one, which Arsenal numbers are clearly showing. Points aren’t useless, in fact they are the only important stat.
The subject of the article is improvements not trophies. But you already knew that!
The fact that it is a steady and gradual improvement, and not inconsistent highs and lows, assures me even more that we are on a right path, and the next season will have more improvements rather than falling off the performances of this season. That is why I trust Arteta, he doesn’t believe in volatile qualities, not at the club level, not at the players level. Steady improvement seems to be his thing and that enables us to actually look long term into the future with optimism and certainty. I don’t quite appreciate managers like Mourinho and Conte for this reason. Volatile, and the fans can never rest assured for the foreseeable future that their club is will have the same leadership. Many fans here have called out several times that Arteta isn’t the guy but I just see the lust for momentary gratification behind such opinions. I don’t want Arsenal to be another Leicester, winning the league one season then vanishing into the championship league in a few years. I can say by many peoples’ opinion here they would just be happy if they could snatch a win someway, just “once”, again. I would rather see Arsenal dominating the league this decade and also winning the league because they are The best in the league and through no other reasons.
We WILL continue to improve, and next season, perhaps with the additional benefits of a level playing field, we stand as good a chance as any of a better finish.
,credit toLeicester City for thei winning the Epl title when they won it some seasons agobut they were relegated to the Championship I think principally because most of their top quality players but Jamie Vardy. Who helped them to win the title, in the season they won it. Were all bought by some of the Premier League top-six clubs.
And I think the tragic death of their owner who died in a helicopter crash near Leicester’s Stadium. Could be a contributing factor to Leicester relegation to the Championship that saw them relegated.
Spending 800 million or so also helps. The club has spent 150 million or more nearly every Summer rebuilding the squad; which was needed.
Arteta has improved us, and I’m happy to see the progress under his management.
Next year should bring an end to the rebuild, and look towards achievement.
Hopefully the next “phase” will be reinforcing our squad depth with some academy promotions.
Walters could have replaced Cedric on the roster and Patino for Elneny and not affected our results at all.
We can’t continue checkbook managing, at some point internal solutions have to be found.
Yes! Arteta has improved Arsenal team squad group from last and this season. More especially when Arsenal finished on 84 points last season. And came as the runners up to Man City on 84 points who won the title on 89 points.
But period to this, Arteta had led the Gunners to 2 eight placed finishes in the Epl. After he took over from the sacked Arsenal manager Unau Emery.
Who left Arsenal in 5th placed to qualify for the Europa League Cup competition the following season before he was sacked.
But which resulted to his paving way for Arteta to come on board as Arsenal manager.
The numbers are there obviously, the boys giving their all in training and on the pitch physically and mentally glossed in PASSION AND DEDICATION, even the backroom staff doing their best to contribute, not to mention the board’s full backing. but here we are hoping for some final day miracle to win our first title in TWENTY gaddamn years, despite having all it takes to do it easier. All Mikel’s crazy intention unfolding and i hate to say, i’m not a fan of it. We’ve earned the right to be better! I’m FUMING!!!