“The obvious answer to how you take the team forward is you replace Granit Xhaka.” Pundit gives a damning assessment of Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka is one of the most frustrating players on the books of Arsenal at the moment.

The former captain can be the best player in one game and become a mighty villain in his very next match.

His inconsistent performances have attracted a lot of criticism, even though Mikel Arteta has continued to stand by him.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach man was in terrible form again when Arsenal faced Burnley at the weekend.

He played the ball straight to Chris Wood, who was a few metres away from an unguarded Arsenal net and it went in for the Clarets’ equaliser.

Arsenal couldn’t find a winning goal and TalkSPORT pundit Alex Crook says the way to rebuild this Arsenal team is to first and foremost get rid of the midfielder.

He says he cannot wrap his head around how the midfielder has survived the chop under three different managers at the Emirates and remain an important player at the club.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Gameday podcast, Crook said: “I can’t be nice to Granit Xhaka. And the obvious answer to how you take the team forward is you replace Granit Xhaka. It’s one of the mysteries of modern times for me that Granit Xhaka has survived what three Arsenal managers and he’s still their first name on the team sheet week in week out.

“He is an appalling footballer. And that goal summed it up and as long as you’re making mistakes like that, as a manager, you’re working with one hand tied behind your back.”