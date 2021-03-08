“The obvious answer to how you take the team forward is you replace Granit Xhaka.” Pundit gives a damning assessment of Arsenal man

Granit Xhaka is one of the most frustrating players on the books of Arsenal at the moment.
The former captain can be the best player in one game and become a mighty villain in his very next match.
His inconsistent performances have attracted a lot of criticism, even though Mikel Arteta has continued to stand by him.
The former Borussia Monchengladbach man was in terrible form again when Arsenal faced Burnley at the weekend.
He played the ball straight to Chris Wood, who was a few metres away from an unguarded Arsenal net and it went in for the Clarets’ equaliser.
Arsenal couldn’t find a winning goal and TalkSPORT pundit Alex Crook says the way to rebuild this Arsenal team is to first and foremost get rid of the midfielder.
He says he cannot wrap his head around how the midfielder has survived the chop under three different managers at the Emirates and remain an important player at the club.
Speaking on the talkSPORT Gameday podcast, Crook said: “I can’t be nice to Granit Xhaka. And the obvious answer to how you take the team forward is you replace Granit Xhaka. It’s one of the mysteries of modern times for me that Granit Xhaka has survived what three Arsenal managers and he’s still their first name on the team sheet week in week out.
“He is an appalling footballer. And that goal summed it up and as long as you’re making mistakes like that, as a manager, you’re working with one hand tied behind your back.”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Exactly! If he continues to play week in and week out we will go nowhere!
I second you
In what way is Admin Martin qualified to describe Xhaka as an ‘appalling footballer’? What level of football has he played? What coaching badges has he gained? Comments like that seem to me to be ignorant abuse. Perhaps he should ask himself why Wenger, Emery and Arteta, not to mention the Switzerland manager , have all picked him.
8 errors leading to goal..he’s best in wrong thing and we’ll stay mid table with this Xhaka. What a stupid goal he gave even academy boys don’t play such pass..poor first touch always even when partey was passing the ball, the move which resulted to arsenal goal he was pointing first a back pass. How can you advocate for a such player. Bench Xhaka. Chambers can play there he’s quicker too. Elneny can play too he’s a good passer..ceballos can play he reads the game proper. Why had we take Guenduzi on loan and yet many error probes players dominate the tam? Arteta not good coach…
@Steven- he was part responsible for getting two of those manager sacked, and will likely soon have his hat-trick with Arteta. Switzerland? Who actually gives a toss ?
The parallels with Xhaka and Arteta are undeniable. They are both central to their respective Managers philosophy. Both are very steady if unspectacular.
Both managers see their loyal Captain as the cornerstone of their team.
Both manager and player are total adherents of the pass the ball to death philosophy.
The fact that two such ordinary players should have been singled out as the most trustworthy player is a significant commentary on the managers views on the quality of the rest of the team.
I think the term “appalling” was a bit of stretch, but this was likely just a by-product of being frustrated by the continued ineptitude of this club, much like when they continually failed to properly replace Vieira or when they struggled to find an answer to their goalkeeping conundrum for more than a decade, yet when they discovered that the answer was right under their noses the whole time, instead of embracing their fortuitous discovery, they sold him off almost immediately
I think Arteta simply empathizes with Xhaka, as he was likewise brought to Arsenal to play in a nonsensical deep-lying position, so maybe he understands all too well what that set of circumstances actually entails…I would suggest that the smarter man would see it for what it is and not try to jam the same square peg in the same round hole
LET ME PUT IT THIS WAY, AS A CONFIRMED SUPPORTER OF ARTETA, I REALISE THAT THERE IS NO REAL MONEY AVILABLE TO REPLACE THE DREADFUL XHAKA WITH BETTER QUALITY.
However, if this time next season Xhak is still a regular pick I will lose faith with MA. I do not believe Xhaka will be here this time next season. IF we had a proper owner who cared for his club , Xhaka would have long gone. BUT WE DO NOT have a proper owner, as we all know.