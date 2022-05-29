The officials are biased? Every 2021/22 Arsenal game analysed for referee or VAR decisions

There are Gooners who believe luck was the only reason we didn’t finish top 4. by Dan Smith
Injuries is one excuse used. Yet I only recall Partey, and Tierney as having long term issues, and let’s not pretend Partey being unavailable is like having Patrick Viera out.
The fact is Arsenal are not unique. Every squad has absentees, and unlike the 4 clubs who finished above us, we didn’t have a European schedule to organise.
We also went out of the FA Cup in the third round, meaning most of the campaign we only played once a week.
In February we only had 3 fixtures.
The other theory going round our fanbase is refereeing decisions have gone against us. Some supporters will say this tongue in cheek but make no mistake, those who mean it do exist.
Ask supporters of any club and they will tell you decisions always go against them. In reality, officiating is poor in the UK but it’s balanced. My stance has always been how can I complain about the manner of how our undefeated streak ended at Old Trafford without acknowledging the Pires dive Vs Portsmouth in the Invincible campaign? Or preach about a Champions League campaign ended due to Van Persie wrongly sent off yet not mention Eboue diving in the final?
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but sometimes it’s hard to look in the mirror and take accountability, I think it’s easier for some to hide behind conspiracies rather than admit we are simply not good enough.
We are not unique, there is zero reason for the FA, Premier League, refs, etc, to be sitting in dark rooms plotting our downfall? Why would they? For what benefit? Why would they concern themselves with a side who haven’t been in the top 4 for years?
This is the same governing bodies who accepted our application to postpone an NLD? If they had an agenda, why would they do us that favour? Would we be getting penalties at the Bridge and against United awarded if the objective was to cost us points?
Let’s though do an honest evaluation of our 38 fixtures and see how many controversial decisions went against us and how many points we should have had ….
Brentford – A … and Chelsea – H
Arteta would later admit surprise that these fixtures were not delayed due to 4 positive tests of COVID in the squad and non-playing staff. That doesn’t explain Leno grasping at air when trying to deal with a throw in! Or Lukaku bullying our back 4. Plus, Arsenal got a game postponed later in the campaign when they shouldn’t have
Man City – A
19 percent possession, not a shot on target and a team who melted the moment they faced any adversity. Then, one of the few leaders we have, loses his head and lunges in with a two footed tackle to get sent off.
Norwich – H
If there was a conspiracy would, in a tight outcome, VAR come to the conclusion that there was zero offside when Auba puts the ball in the net?
Burnley – A
A ref awards a penalty to the Clarets. VAR interjects and after checking with his monitor the ref decides that Ramsdale didn’t make contact with the player so reverses his decision.
So, for 2 fixtures in a row VAR goes our way.
Spurs – H
Spurs have a soft claim for a spot kick denied.
Brighton – A
We were largely outplayed in 0-0 draw .
Palace – H
Arteta feels that MacArthur should have been sent off for a lunge on Saka. Then he talks about how VAR should have intervened, more than our poor second half display .
Villa – H
VAR interject on the stroke of half time to give us a pen. If there’s a conspiracy, why does VAR keep doing this?
Leicester – A
Zero drama
Watford – H
Another penalty awarded for the Gunners.
Why are we getting so many penalties if there is an agenda? We score when not giving the ball back after Watford put ball out of play for an injured player. Certain Gooners don’t mention that!
Liverpool – A
Outplayed yet again at Anfield
Newcastle – H
No talking points
Man U – A
VAR corrects the referee showing that De Gea was knocked over by his own player. There is nothing contentious about Ronaldo’s pen
Everton – A
Toffees have two goals disallowed for offside thanks to video technology.
Saints H
Zero talking points.
West ham – A
West Ham conceded a pen and have a player sent off.
Leeds -A
Leeds awarded a pen when we are 3 -0 up so this doesn’t cost us any points.
Norwich – A
One of 5 goals is a pen
City -H
VAR doesn’t ask ref to look at Ederson bringing down Odegaard but in same area of pitch does advise Xhaka’s challenge on Silva to be looked at.
What I can’t defend is Gabriel deciding to body check an attacker knowing he’s on a yellow. We mentally crumble the moment we have to deal with adversity.
Burnley – H
Zero excuses from the majority in the Emirates who boo players off after goalless draw with team bottom of the table.
Wolves – A
Bizarre double yellow card within seconds of each other but that doesn’t mean it was wrong.
Brentford – H
Seems to be a foul in the build up to our second goal but not according to ref.
Wolves – H
Only talking point was our over the top celebrations
Watford – A
A game of great goals but nothing to debate.
Leicester – H
Another pen awarded for the Gunners
Villa – A
Hard fought win
Palace – A
Arteta offers zero excuses, apologizing for the defeat and admitting it’s not acceptable.
Brighton – H
VAR proves Martinelli header was offside. Arteta is again honest admitting the display was a concern.
Saints – A
A better performance but our manager rightfully focuses on our lack of cutting edge and end product
Chelsea – A
If there was a conspiracy against us, we don’t get awarded the pen we do. If you think that’s a spot kick you can’t complain what happens in the NLD a month later
Man U – H
Both Pens are justified.
West Ham – A
Zero drama
Leeds – H
We play over an hour against 10 men and just win narrowly.
Spurs – A
Arteta claims that if he says how he feels about the officiating he would be suspended. It’s a transparent attempt to deflect from a terrible performance. In reality Cedric doesn’t play the ball, and Holding is stupid to shoulder barge Son on a yellow card.
Newcastle – A
Outplayed completely. It is still hard to fathom how the players could be so unmotivated considering what was at stake
Everton – H
One of our 5 goals is a pen.
My surprise when approaching this with an open mind is how many penalties we were awarded, and in particular how many times VAR asked a ref to take a look at an original decision.
Most of our red cards were justified.
I can’t see that many fixtures where we were truly robbed because of an injustice? We were even allowed to manipulate a rule designed to protect squads from outbreaks of COVID.
I’m sorry, these things don’t happen if those in charge have an agenda.
Dan Smith
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Another generally negative post about Arsenal :/ Yano I think we have enough negativity from neutral sites. Even way your writing is negative. Guessing you don’t like Arteta eh pity cause I can see him being around longer than Wenger. Anyway would be nice to see some positivity from you even when writing negative things… is it so bad Arteta complained about VAR instead of our performance in public? I’m sure best managers defend their teams in public and lose their rag in private… I mean what is need to even write that other than you had nothing else to write as not as controversial as you believe before you started writing… sad to see non supporter feeding us crap on daily from a site ment to be dedicated to Arsenal
@Nigel
I am sorry you see everything as negative, but Dan has gone out of his way to analyse every game to see if the MYTHS stand up or not.
In fact he even states he was surprised to find so many in our favour.
Facts are facts, whether you like them or not….
I have said from day one, i have no problem with VAR, I dont ever use it as an excuse and i find myself blaming the refs far less than i ever did. Refs made far more errors than VAR ever does. It just gives the game more perspective and consistency. Im calm with VAR and the reffing is far better as a result. If people cant blame the refs, they will blame VAR and even the time of day but the truth is the buck stops with the club.
With VAR you win some and lose some. That is life.
I think there is a denial with some people – Arsenal simply do not turn up to some games. A few examples include the Palace game. Another one was the Newcastle game and another the Spurs game.
This is not VAR or refereeing decisions. This is either tactics or motivation from the manager or the attitude of the players.
Another aspect of our game that warrants comment is our ability to completely fold under pressure – not always but sometimes the team just folds and retreats when it should be fighting for the win.
This all points to the manager – it is not an anti MA agenda but rather the facts as they are. He is a rookie manager that I suspect was employed not because of his tactical approach but more to the fact that he was cheap and the morons in charge of the club hoped that working with Pep he would bring that experience here.
For me next season will be the test for him – if we don’t get CL football after the outlay of last summer and presumed spending this summer I feel he will be moved on – I suspect his contract with reflect that…
I also bet next season’s target is the fourth place, but I don’t think he’d get sacked unless Guardiola, Klopp, Tuchel or Nagelsmann is available
Does that mean those are only managers who are better than our current manager??
I am not surprised, simply our manager had it so easy with the way he was chosen to manage such a big team, you mentioned 3 Managers out of four who have won the Ucl, arteta doesn’t even have anything to his coaching career except a repeated fa cup win and community. That’s the only thing he has both as a player and manager so far, no doubt it’s quite impressive considering that’s his first job , but with a team like Arsenal, it’s not surprising.
Rodgers has the same achievement with Arteta so far with leceister with less Budget, and less squad , but yeah Arteta is better because he has the privilege to manage a team like Arsenal.
I don’t know whether Dan is being analytical or is just trying to justify his persistently negative comments. Reading through the lines I get the feeling that Dan is merely saying that if you have ever benefitted from injustice then injustice is good and should continue! Truly this is perverted logic. Perhaps we need to balance the scale and ask whether we gained more or lost more from injustice. It is not enough to recite all these games without analysing what overall impact those situations had on the games in question. If we got a penalty what was its overall impact on the game? Did we win because of that penalty or it merely added on our goal tally? If we had a man sent off, how did it affect the game? I feel Dan doesn’t adequately address these issues. He is just trying to justify his belief that Arsenal is merely trying to create excuses for its failure to get top four. He is trying to disprove some Arsenal fans’ assumptions that the team is often treated unfairly. The question is why would any Arsenal supporter waste his valuable time and space trying to prove his fellow gooners wrong? Is it love for justice or just being snobbish? I, for one, didn’t find much value in this.
Great well thought out Article. Yes VAR has not been a problem for us, some refs get it wrong just like every human on this planet & we messed up with 5 huge losses to Palace, Brighton, Southampton, Spurs & Newcastle.
We had it in our own hands on too many occasions to blame it on anything else than poor planning from Edus point of view & Mikels for his over inflated ego to which forced certain players out who wouldve helped our Too 4 push.
We have no excuse for burnout with one game a week basically, earliest possible exit from FA Cup & we royally messed it all up. Eveb Brentford 1st game of the season, we knew we had injuries & covid was playing a massive part, so where was the planning?
We pick ourselves up from the disappointments of this season and LEARN from it, that’s all we can do. We now have to plan for a FULL season and Mikel/Edu better have a plan b as there never seems to be a back up to their main plans!!
If Arsenal are to be serious then get rid of alot of player who we have mentioned loads on here. Go all out and buy a main ST like Nunez for £80m, use all the player exits to fund that!
We will have a pot to play with also so buy Teilimans CM £25m, Aouer CAM £15m & a winger like Gnabry for £25m. Its all about money and if we pay it we will get what we want but we need to move fast and get the fans back onside that we are serious for an actual title challenge very soon and back in Champions League. Wingback also like Hickey, plus Saliba return.
Convincing the players targeted on this project to come to the club will be difficult but not impossible. We have cut that wage bill so much we mow have a chance to use it properly on players who will come straight in and improve this squad.
Ramsdale
Tomi – Teirney (Taveres, New)
Saliba – Gabriel (White, Holding)
Partey (Lokonga, Elneny)
Teilimans (Aouer, Xhaka)
Øde (Smithrowe)
Saka – Gnabry (Martinelli)
Nunez (Eddie)
With Europa League we also can rotate and players in brackets above will get the game time needed. That’s dream targets I have mentioned but we need to be looking at these sort of target for an instant return on our investments.