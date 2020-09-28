The one area that Arsenal might lose Anfield battle

Arsenal will take on Liverpool in the Premier League today as both teams look to maintain their 100 percent record in the competition.

The Gunners and the Reds have won their first two games of the league season and this match represents Arsenal’s toughest game of the campaign so far while Liverpool has just faced and beaten Chelsea.

Both teams have some of the best players in the division as Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a well-oiled machine unafraid of facing the top teams.

At the back and in the attack, both teams look very assured, having some of the best players in both areas.

Liverpool and Arsenal are well-drilled in their defence and they are also good counter-attacking sides, but the Mail Online reckons that the Reds are better in midfield and that is one position that the game might be won or lost.

Liverpool has just added Thiago Alcantara to their midfield, adding him to the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita, while Arsenal is still looking to land at least one of Jorginho, Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey.

The report writes: “If anything, creativity could be Arsenal’s biggest issue in a game like this, the midfield now clearly the weakest area of this team. You sense this won’t be a game where they get too many chances and when they do get them, they’ll have to take them.”