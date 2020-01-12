The one massive match that will confirm Mikel Arteta as the real deal

Beating Liverpool would confirm Mikel Arteta has arrived as a top manager.

Arsenal has made considerable progress under Mikel Arteta this season. His appointment has been a breath of fresh air and he has brought renewed hopes that we can end this season inside the top six.

The most important win we have collected under him this season has been our win over Manchester United.

The Red Devils are the only team that Liverpool hasn’t beaten this season and they have also beaten Manchester City and Chelsea(twice), it was a huge result that we beat them 2-0.

As satisfying as that victory was, I believe that a win over Liverpool would be the ultimate confirmation that Arteta is the real deal as a manager.

The Reds are relentless, they have beaten every team in the division except United. They have broken the record for the most points after 21 league games in Europe’s top five leagues ever and they look set to break even more records as the season progresses.

However, they are not unbeatable. The Reds will be at the Emirates on May 3rd, there is a big chance that they might have won the league title by then, however, we have to beat them.

Especially if they are still on target to end the season unbeaten.

I believe that Arteta can pull off a major upset in that game and if Liverpool has won the league by that time, you have to think their desire would have dropped a little.

The scene is set for Arteta to write his name into Arsenal folklore if he is the man to stop Jurgen Klopp’s men from matching the invincibles.