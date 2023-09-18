The one that got away, in Arsenal Women’s summer transfer aspirations by Michelle

Jonas Eidevall acquired practically everything he desired during the summer transfer window of 2023. Arsenal Women signed two attackers, Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo; two defenders, Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina; and a midfielder, Kyra Cooney-Cross. What he didn’t get was Mary Earps, the Manchester United goalie for whom he was willing to pay a record transfer fee.

Following the World Cup, speculation circulated that Arsenal had made a bid for Mary Earp’s services. The Red Devils, of course, turned down the offer, but the Gunners intimated that they were willing to boost their offer to get the Lionesses shot stopper on a record women’s goalkeeper deal.

Some Gooners wondered, “Would the club go to any length to sign a player who had not expressed an interest in joining them?” I don’t believe so; I believe the 30-year-old wanted out and may have indicated to Arsenal her willingness to join them. That said, her contract with Manchester United expires next summer, and contract extension talks have thus far been unsuccessful.

Manchester United ought to have let her go, because knowing how desperate another club wanted her, will she be committed to their mission this season? Manchester United boss Marc Skinnier suggests she is committed to Manchester United, as he said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News

“I’ve known Mary a long time. She’s been exceptional for a number of years, so of course we wanted to keep her and build on what we want to do, which is win. Our relationship has been brilliant through this open conversation and communication, and she’s 100% committed.”

It’s a good thing Earps is committed to Manchester United so she can continue to improve and be at the peak of her game. Who knows? If she is not persuaded to stay, she may be able to join Arsenal on a free transfer while at the top of her game, just as Alessia Russo did..

What are you thoughts Gooners? Is Earps the one that got away? Or do you think that Arsenal have the bit between their teeth, and they will remain dogged in their determination to secure her services?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….