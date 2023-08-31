The one thing I really miss about this year’s Aersenal team

What I miss about this year’s Arsenal by John Picco

I’ve been spending time these past few weeks trying to identify what I feel is missing from the current Arsenal. I’ve been grasping at straws and flip flopping between ideas from the Havertz experiment being solely the blame, to the reconfigured lineup, injuries, behind the scenes drama or you name it! If you can think of it, I’ve likely thought it through.

Yet, You know what I really miss about this years Arsenal? Granit Xhaka!

Cue up the eye-rolls, the people who want to scream that “it’s unheard of to fetch over £20 mil for a player at 30+ years of age!!” Or “we have to rebuild to stay relevant”

Heck, I’ll even agree that he could be reckless, a card junkie waiting to cross the line and pick up infractions. Yet, the past two seasons, he was a presence! You knew the midfield was tough, that the challenges would have some jam on them, and that the energy levels could rise when required to pump some life into a lacklustre game from a great challenge, a great huddle after a whistle or a blistering shot to bring you to your feet.

In my last article I asked the question of what it is exactly that Havertz brings to the lineup? And beyond a higher wage bill and a younger number attached to the age category on the stats sheet, I don’t believe we’ve gotten better. (I’m also taking into consideration that they weren’t intended to be a direct swap for one another).

Perhaps I simply favour players who have extreme drive, even if you need to teach direction and restraint, to those you need to try and uplift and inject energy into.

I also know it hasn’t even been a handful of games in this new season. I’m aware that things take time, and chemistry isn’t something that is always a natural fit, it takes time and mistakes and trial & error.

Yet I’ll say it again. I miss Granit Xhaka!

John Picco

