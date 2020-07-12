The only reason why Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal has been revealed

One major transfer business that Arsenal would hope to solve this summer is securing the future of their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon star is arguably Arsenal’s most important player at the moment, and he has entered the final year of his current deal at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been in talks with him over a new deal, but there hasn’t been much progress made at the moment.

The striker has, however, hinted that he wants to stay when he claimed that the ball is in Arsenal’s court in their bid to land him on a new deal (Metro).

Several teams have also made him a summer target ahead of the transfer window, with most of them eyeing a cut-price deal since he is already in the final year of his current deal with them.

However, respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano via Sun Sports claims that the striker would sign an extension to his current deal in the next few weeks if no other team makes him an offer.

The likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid have made him a summer target, but they risk losing out of signing him if they don’t make their move soon.

Aubameyang won the last Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and he is in the race to land another one this season.