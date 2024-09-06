“The only thing missing” Odegaard reveals the missing piece of his career

Martin Odegaard has opened up about some of his personal and professional goals, with one of his main ambitions being to win a title with Arsenal. As a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad and the team captain, Odegaard has played an essential role in pushing the Gunners to challenge for the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

Although Arsenal has narrowly lost out to Manchester City in recent campaigns, many believe it’s only a matter of time before they become champions. Odegaard, like many fans, hopes this could be the season when Arsenal finally secures the league title.

In addition to his footballing aspirations, Odegaard is expecting a child with his partner and shared that he dreams of success both at Arsenal and with the Norway national team. These goals reflect his drive to achieve significant milestones in his professional and personal life.

He said, as quoted by TV2:

“The only thing missing is for us to start winning titles with Arsenal and make it to the championship with Norway.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are ever closer to winning a trophy, and if we maintain our fine form this season, as we have done in the last two campaigns, success could find us.

Odegaard has been a key figure in our squad since he moved to the club and his form will be important in every success we achieve this term.

