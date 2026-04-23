“The only thing” Richard Keys makes a bold Arsenal prediction 

Richard Keys has predicted that Mikel Arteta will lose his Arsenal job at the end of this season if he fails to win a trophy, as concerns grow that the campaign could finish in disappointing fashion.

The Gunners have continued to back their manager, and he is reportedly in line to sign a new contract once the season concludes, which suggests the club still has faith in his long-term project and leadership.

Pressure Building On Arteta

Arteta’s rebuild has brought Arsenal back into regular contention at the highest level, but silverware has remained limited in recent seasons. The FA Cup he won in 2020 is still the last major honour secured during his time in charge.

During the summer, Arsenal supported him with significant investment in the squad as the team looked to take the next step. Despite that backing, there remains a possibility that the club could end this term without a trophy.

The season began in a highly promising fashion, with Arsenal appearing capable of challenging on multiple fronts. However, they have since been eliminated from the domestic cup competitions, increasing the pressure on their league and European campaigns.

That has inevitably led to debate over whether progress alone will be enough if tangible success does not arrive.

Keys Makes Bold Prediction

Speaking via Mirror Football, Keys said: “I think he’s gone as well. I’m deadly serious.

“If [Arsenal] come second, the only thing that might keep him in a job is winning the Champions League, but I don’t think they’re good enough to get even close. Then that’s as far as it goes. Are they better than PSG? Are they better than Bayern Munich?

”He can’t come second again and keep his job. He cannot! If they’re not thinking now about that [potential replacements for Arteta], then they’re not doing their jobs.”

Keys’ comments underline the growing scrutiny surrounding Arsenal’s season and whether near misses would be accepted again. While the club’s public stance appears supportive, results in the final weeks may shape how Arteta’s future is viewed heading into the summer.