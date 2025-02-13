‘The opportunity has arisen’ Ian Wright sends a message to Arsenal star

Ian Wright has sent a clear message to Raheem Sterling, urging him to seize the opportunity that has now presented itself at Arsenal. With injuries limiting Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, the Gunners have no choice but to use Sterling more frequently in the coming weeks.

Since arriving at Arsenal on loan, Sterling has struggled for regular game time, often finding himself on the fringes of the squad. When he has played, his performances have been underwhelming, leading to criticism from fans and pundits alike. As one of the most experienced players in Arsenal’s squad, there were high expectations when he made the move. However, he has so far failed to deliver the kind of impact many had hoped for.

Arsenal boasts several top-quality attackers, but a string of injuries has depleted their attacking ranks, creating a chance for Sterling to finally prove his worth. The latest setback suffered by Kai Havertz has left Arteta with limited options, meaning Sterling could now see more time on the pitch. If he is to salvage his reputation at the club, he must take full advantage of this opportunity.

Wright, a club legend, believes the time has come for Sterling to step up and show why Arsenal took a chance on him. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

“The opportunity has arisen for him. This is the time where he should buckle down and say, ‘I have to make this work’ – otherwise, he’ll go out with a whimper.”

Sterling’s struggles have led many to believe his best days are behind him, with some critics suggesting he is no longer capable of performing at the highest level. However, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining his future. If he can step up and deliver when Arsenal need him most, he may still have a role to play beyond this season.

With the Gunners still competing for silverware, every player in the squad must contribute. For Sterling, this could be his final chance to prove he still has something to offer at the top level. His performances in the next few games will likely determine whether Arsenal decide to keep him or move on without him.