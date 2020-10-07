The Partey was good but should Arsenal go back for Aouar in January?

Welcome to the Arsenal Partey, Thomas, better late than never, I guess!
And so, we finally get one out of two of our men that we targeted for this transfer window…
Although both would have been nice, Lyon stamping their authority down meant it was unlikely that Houssem Aouar was going to be an Arsenal player the day after deadline day, given that talk was rife and negotiations seemed to be going well, it is a shame that we haven’t been able to land him..
Despite a fairly quiet window for us compared to Chelsea, as always Arsenal left it late, but they finally bagged the signature of Thomas Partey -a player that has been linked with our club nearly every single transfer window- and they did it by triggering the £45m release clause for him with barely hours to go, it was a race against time as to whether we would be able to finalise the deal. But of course, we did the dealings in time, got the deal sheets and the negotiations sorted and, bang on 11pm, Thomas Partey was unveiled as an Arsenal player.
So, we have managed to add Ceballos (on loan), Gabriel, Saliba, Willian (free), Runarrson, Mari, Soares and finally Partey to our ranks this transfer window, with a couple of players going the other way and considering the financial difficulties, we have done well but we could have done it better and in much quicker time.
But the best thing about this is that if all else fails, then the next transfer window will be opening in around two months, so maybe Aouar will be in our ranks come the end of January, if not then I definitely think we should go in for him and get him next summer.
I have no doubt that Partey will do well for us, but having plied most of his trade in La Liga it may be a little bit of a difficult transition for him which is to be expected, but either way it is a great show of intent from our club and about time too! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
The more relevant question is should Aulas lower his unrealistic price tag for Aouar?
Yeah
Spot on
For me, Thomas Partey was priority because, we didn’t have a good DM. We could have added Aouar if there was a possibility. Now Arteta should use Ozil as a creative midfielder and see whether he is still good enough. If it works out he can continue otherwise Arteta should go for Aouar again in January.
Aulas is looking at 72 M we paid for Pepe or 110 M Borussia want for Sancho, so he rightly expects at least 40 M for Aouar who’s a major talent and 22, so his resale value is high.
Believe me: within 12 months Lyon will easily get 40M + and would have by then kept a vital player for another year- it’s a win win for Lyon.
Relax everyone. The wheels have been set in motion already. Us sending Guendozi on loan to Hertha Berlin stopped them from selling Jeff to them for the 27m they needed to balance their finances. We know that most clubs don’t do business in January so Barcelona won’t be back for Memphis Depay. Which means we’ll likely get Aouar at a discounted price in January. We’re playing chess, everyone else is checkers. Just prepare for Aulas to call us all kinds of names in January lol
I love the way you think. It’s our time now. We’ve had many of our players tapped up before too many times. Time to be the bully now. Hope Lyon are languishing in mid table come January forcing Aouar to refuse a contract extension, submit a transfer request and Lyon to sell due to his decreasing value as a result of contract running down and financial difficulties because of the prospect of no European football, again. I’d say let’s give Aulus £30 million just for being a d***.
Tying down Ceballos to a permanent deal should be priority.Am sure he has a price if one talks to Madrid
Houssem Aouar deal was undone by his agents who were demanding huge “agent fees” and i dont think that will change even if we go back for him in January or Summer
How about looking for a center strike since it looks like Arteta is going to always use Auba from the left?A striker who can push Laca that is not Nketiah is needed
nah… Ceballos is good for the bench plus squad rotation but we’ve had better in the mould of Cesc, Nasri, Cazorla, Rosicky etc. We need a real CAM to complete the spine….. Leno – Gabriel – Partey – CAM – Aubameyang.
Auoar seems like a Ceballos with more skills but his assists and goal contribution for last season is a bit underwhelming for me and seems to be too weak for EPL in my opinion.
We need a CAM in the mould of KDB, Jack Grealish, Bruno Fernandes even James Rodriguez dare I say (though I think he’s having a first year Ozil year being from Real Madrid and all kkkk)
Tying down Ceballos should wait until we see he can be more consistent than last year. The man has never had a consistent season in his career so it’s not a guarantee.
But if we do – max. 120 k per month otherwise we’ll again be stuck with him…
What’s up with ESR? We should give that lad a chance.
our own Aouar right in our back yard 🤷♂️
ESR will play in cup games. And no, he’s not the level of talent Aouar is (though bigger than Willock or Nketiah). British talent almost always gets overhyped. Then the disappointment follows suite.
Arsenal still needs Aouar in january or probably in the summer, that was why arteta quickly brought ceballos back on loan to help a little in creativity going forward, bcos it was obvious we were only going to sign one of Aouar or partey, arteta’s revolution is never going to take just a transfer window to fix.
I partly agree Emmanuel,I like Ceballos he is always buzzing around like a little bee and trying to get things going his work rate is phenomenal,although he does tend to like the odd back pass, yes it is going to take more windows for Arteta but I like what he is doing and the way we are going,we are now winning games we would have lost last season and Partey is only going to reinforce his ideas,shame about Aouer but beggars can’t be choosers.
As long as Arteta mantains a 343 then Aouar input may be minimal, Ceballos may do the job notwithstanding that he is a top quality player.