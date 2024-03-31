“The pattern has now been broken” Theo Walcott reacts to Arsenal’s draw at Man City

Theo Walcott asserts that Arsenal should be pleased with their goalless draw against Manchester City this evening, deeming it a positive result.

In their two encounters this season, City have been unable to defeat Arsenal, with the Gunners securing four points against the champions.

Historically, the Etihad has been a challenging venue for Arsenal to visit, often witnessing City’s dominance under Pep Guardiola.

However, Arsenal arrived in Manchester today significantly more prepared than in previous encounters, displaying confidence after a run of victories in league matches since the beginning of the year.

They made it difficult for City with resilient defending and posed a threat in midfield and attack, ultimately earning a well-deserved point.

Following the game, Walcott expressed delight in breaking the trend of struggling when visiting the defending champions.

He said on Sky Sports:

“The pattern has now been broken for Arsenal at Man City.

“It’s not a win but it’s a draw and a point away at a stadium that hasn’t been kind to Arsenal.

“They have four points from City this season and that says it all. They would have taken this before the game.”

We just achieved a remarkable result and came away from a tough ground with a point.

City had found joy in facing us at home in most games, but the table has turned, and we could win there on our next visit.

