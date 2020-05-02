The pendulum is swinging towards Premier League resumption as worldwide leagues set dates

A lot was made of the French Government’s decision to cancel all major sporting events until September 1st and the resulting cancellation of French Ligue 1 and 2. However, that decision is far from being one that has widespread support from footballing authorities worldwide.

Here is a sample of what we know so far.

Seasons ended

France

Season stopped and PSG named champions. Lyon very unhappy and threatening to sue.

Holland

Season cancelled, no champion named but AZ and Ajax put forward for the Champions League. This decision is now under review.

Belgium

The season ended where it was but is also being reviewed and may be reversed.

Scotland

Season stopped outside the Premiership, however, Rangers and Hearts are fighting fiercely to reverse that decision and stop any attempt at ending the Premiership.

Set to return

England

Premier League determined to return as soon as possible behind closed doors at possible neutral venues.

Germany

Despite three Koln players testing positive this week the Bundesliga is on target to resume this month once Government gives go-ahead next week.

Italy

Every Serie A club voted to complete the season on Friday, training to resume this month and games in June.

La Liga

Maintaining a holding pattern but the intention is to finish the season with no date set as of yet.

Czech Republic

Return date set for 25th May

South Korea

Football has returned but only friendlies right now with K League returning this month.

Austria

League set to return this month and training has resumed.

Denmark

Looking to begin on May 29th

Poland

Same intention as what Denmark is considering, a May 29th restart.

Sweden

Looking at an early June restart

Switzerland, Portugal, Russia, Turkey and many other countries have also pencilled in dates, the list would have been too long to include them all.

In conclusion.

The vast majority of leagues are intending to resume within the next 4-6 weeks and the ones that jumped the gun and called off their seasons early are facing massive challenges with the high likelihood that most, if not all, will reverse their decisions.