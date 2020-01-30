The perfect front three for Arsenal that can rival Liverpool

Used right Arsenal front players have the potential to be as good as what Liverpool have.

Liverpool’s front three is arguably the best in the world at the moment. They have helped Liverpool win the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

The Reds are also on the verge of winning the Premier League after 30 years, I believe that their recent achievements would have been impossible without their front three, and here is how Arsenal can replicate that front three.

Arsenal’s attacking quartet of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe, and Alex Lacazette are equally as good as Liverpool’s attacking options.

What is missing at Arsenal is that combination between them and Mikel Arteta has to take responsibility to develop his attacking trio.

On current form, I would say that the perfect front three for Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

The above trio is not as good as Liverpool’s in terms of speed but they have the skill required to make a front three work.

Martinelli is skilful and very hungry for success, he is not the fastest player but he is also not slow, I believe he can score or create goals for us should he come in from the left of attack.

Aubameyang can score all sorts of goals undoubtedly and I believe he should play as the centre forward in the front three.

Nicolas Pepe has his flaws and can be frustrating most days, however, he is the only genuine left-footed forward that we have and I believe that he should take the right forward place.

Lacazette has been doing well, but he can’t get a goal and I believe he should spend some time on the bench.

It would take some time for Arsenal’s front three to become as devastating as Liverpool’s but we have to start now.

An article from Ime