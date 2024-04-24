“The perfect night.” Leandro Trossard reacts to Arsenal’s win against Chelsea

Leandro Trossard was in fantastic form again for Arsenal as the Gunners demolished Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates.

The Belgian opened the scoring with an early goal for the hosts and was pivotal to their overall success.

However, most of the starters performed well for the Gunners, which made the win a collective effort from the team.

Trossard has been an important player for Arsenal for much of this year and stepped up again with that vital goal.

It makes him proud to have found the back of the net, but he knows it took the entire team to secure the win and admits it was a perfect night for them.

The attacker said on Sky Sports:

“I think the early goal helped us and after that we played so well. We had a lot of chances and we turned them into goals. It’s a great night.

“They say clean sheets help you win games. We know if we score the goal we can win 1-0. But, obviously, we want to go for more. Today is the perfect night. I think everyone works so well and hard. I am really happy to be here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That was one of our most important wins this season, and it set the tone for us to win other matches.

The rest of our games are must-wins, and defeating Chelsea will make us feel we can win the title.