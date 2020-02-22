The perfect set of Premier League results for Arsenal this weekend

Arsenal fans will be keeping an eye out for certain results this weekend.

The reality is that Arsenal faces an uphill task to make the top four, possibly top five but it is not impossible if the teams above them drop points this weekend.

Obviously, one of those teams in Everton and a win over the Toffees on Sunday would see the Gunners leap above Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

This is the current status right this minute without Liverpool, Man City and Leicester City.

4th – Chelsea 41

5th – Tottenham 40

6th – Sheff Utd 39

7th – Man Utd 38

8th – Wolves 36

9th – Everton 36

10th – Arsenal 34

Chelsea host Tottenham in today’s early kick off and a draw would be the best result there.

Sheff Utd is at home to Brighton and an away win would be by far the best result in that game.

Man Utd welcome Watford on Sunday and of course, a win for the Hornets would do nicely.

Wolves take on Norwich at Molineaux and obviously an away win there would be fantastic

Now, I do not see any of those results coming off unfortunately but in the event they did, then the table would look like this.

4th – Chelsea 42

5th – Tottenham 41

6th – Sheff Utd 39

7th – Man Utd 38

8th – Wolves 36

9th – Arsenal 37

10th – Everton 36

Still a tall order for Mikel Arteta’s side but that would be a lovely table to look at come Sunday evening.

I actually believe that Chelsea will win, so will Sheff Utd, Man Utd and Wolves and if that happens and Arsenal does beat Everton then the table would be as follows.

4th – Chelsea 44

5th – Sheff Utd 42

6th – Man Utd 41

7th – Tottenham 40

8th – Wolves 39

9th – Arsenal 37

10th – Everton 36

The only real positive I could take from that, apart from Arsenal beating Everton of course, is that we would close the gap on Tottenham.

Anyway, chances are we will see a mixed bag of results.