“The planning is already clear.” Fabrizio Romano breaks down Arsenal’s plans for the summer

Fabrizio Romano has outlined what to expect from Arsenal in this transfer window as the Gunners begin to ramp up their activity.

The month of June was relatively quiet for them as they focused on ending the financial year without issues. It initially appeared that they might have a subdued window, considering their significant spending in the summer of 2023. However, this is not the case. Arsenal is now ready to invest heavily to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. After nearly winning the league, Mikel Arteta’s side is determined to clinch the title. To achieve this, they plan to bring in high-quality players for various positions to enhance their team’s overall strength and depth.

Fabrizio Romano has now discussed what the plans are at the Emirates and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It depends on what kind of opportunities there will be, but a left-footed defender is something that Arsenal want to bring in and will probably bring in this summer. This is one of the priorities.”

“Something could happen in the midfield and offensive positions.

“Then a new back-up goalkeeper in case Aaron Ramsdale leaves the club.

“The planning is already clear, Arsenal are relaxed.”

If we want to continue challenging for the Premier League title, we must be willing to spend on new players every summer, and this summer is not an exception.

