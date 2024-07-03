“The planning is already clear.” Fabrizio Romano breaks down Arsenal’s plans for the summer

Fabrizio Romano has now discussed what the plans are at the Emirates and said, as quoted by The Sun:
“It depends on what kind of opportunities there will be, but a left-footed defender is something that Arsenal want to bring in and will probably bring in this summer. This is one of the priorities.”
“Something could happen in the midfield and offensive positions.
“Then a new back-up goalkeeper in case Aaron Ramsdale leaves the club.
“The planning is already clear, Arsenal are relaxed.”
If we want to continue challenging for the Premier League title, we must be willing to spend on new players every summer, and this summer is not an exception.
Arteta has really grown, He is handling everything without pressure. I have no doubt in Him now. Arteta and Edu is a special combination every team would own.
He has always been a calm individual to be honest. His aura is that of an assured person the majority of the time..