The plaudits just keep on coming for England hero Saka

Jack Wilshere has hailed Bukayo Saka for his maturity and says the Englishman makes decisions that older players make.

Saka has enjoyed a meteoric rise in football as he shines for Arsenal and the England national team.

The youngster has led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table and scored twice in England’s opening game at the World Cup against Iran.

Saka is expected to play a pivotal role for his country in the competition and it is hard to remember he is just 21.

Players make many bad decisions at that age, but the former Arsenal midfielder says Saka always does the right thing.

He tells The Sun:

‘What amazes me about him is he always makes the right decision. It’s incredible.

‘It is so rare for a young player – he’s only just turned 21 – to instinctively know what is right in any given situation. I stress with my Arsenal under-18 players to study him.

‘If the situation calls for a five-yard pass he’ll do it but if he has to beat someone, he’ll do that too. Bukayo always gets it right, which is a skill in itself.

‘His level of understanding is that he’ll know if he plays a certain pass, the free player will be there. He won’t try and force it.’

Saka is one of the finest players in the World Cup and he reached that level because he had the right attitude and mindset.

The youngster is just getting started. If he does not get distracted, he has the values that can help him become one of the world’s best players.

