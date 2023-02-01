The plaudits keep coming in saying Arsenal have had a great deal in getting Jorginho

If Arteta going all out to add a forward, a defender, and a midfielder to his squad doesn’t prove that Arsenal have shown ambition, then you need to hear what Dean Jones has said about Arsenal’s acquisition of Jorginho.

According to Dean Jones in Jorginho, Arsenal have signed someone who can give the club’s title challenge new life. “It seems they have exhausted most other options at this stage and, to be honest, to end it on the capture of Jorginho would seem a pretty decent place. Figures around Arsenal believe his nous for a title challenge is going to be ideal,” Jones said on Give Me Sport.

Jorginho’s move to Arsenal has been met with both positive and negative reactions. But, for those who are sceptical, I believe Thomas Tuchel’s description of the Italian’s brilliance is all they need to hear.

“He knows when to switch the play and not to switch the play. He has a good sense of rhythm. He organises the environment around him, and that allows him to show his true abilities in controlling the rhythm of a game,” said Thomas Tuchel, on Chelsea.com, about Jorginho back in 2021.

Although many have dismissed these claims, there are claims that Arsenal missed out on Champions League football due to Thomas Partey’s injury at the end of the 2021–22 Premier League season.

No Partey, no problem, now that Jorginho is fit to play as Arsenal’s No. 6.

Watch the amusing and informative Deadline Day Podcast (Good or bad?) from the famous Dublin Arsenal – Plus previewing the weekend’s game against Everton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids