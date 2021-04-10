The player likely to suffer more from Balogun’s new deal revealed

Eddie Nketiah has been identified as the player that could be sacrificed as Arsenal looks set to give more playing chances to Folarin Balogun.

The teenage striker was on the verge of leaving the Gunners in the summer, but a recent report from The Athletic claims he will extend his stay at the Emirates.

He has been a sensation in Arsenal’s youth teams and took his chances with two goals for the first team in the Europa League this season.

His contract negotiations have been ongoing for much of this season and it is great to hear that he will stay.

One reason why Balogun didn’t want to sign a new Arsenal deal was that he didn’t see a clear path to the first team.

That is still not available considering that the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah are ahead of him.

However, the report says integrating Balogun into the first team will likely spell the end for Nketiah.

The Englishman has had a season-and-half to prove himself under Arteta, but he is still struggling and it’s time for Balogun to be given a chance.

Lacazette might also be sold in the summer because the Frenchman has a deal that runs out in 2022.