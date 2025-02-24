The players Arsenal could lose if they do not win a trophy this season

Arsenal could once again finish a season without a trophy, with Liverpool emerging as strong favourites to secure the Premier League title.
The Gunners have spent the last two campaigns challenging to be crowned English champions, and this season marks their third attempt. Fans remain hopeful that this time will be different, but there is still much to be decided. However, if Arsenal fail to secure silverware this term, there could be significant consequences.
One of the biggest concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side is the possibility of losing key players. The club has assembled an exciting squad, but a lack of trophies may tempt some of their best talents to seek success elsewhere.
William Saliba is one of the players who could be on the move. The French defender has been a standout performer for Arsenal, and it is no secret that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. Should Arsenal end the campaign without silverware, Saliba might see a move to the Spanish giants as the best way to fulfil his ambitions. According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid are monitoring his situation closely.
Another player who could be tempted away is Ben White. The defender has developed into one of the finest in England and remains a key figure in Arsenal’s backline. However, ambition is a crucial factor for any top player, and if a bigger club comes calling with the promise of silverware, White might consider leaving. His consistency and versatility make him an attractive target for Europe’s elite sides.
Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain, also faces an important decision. Wearing the armband for such a historic club is a great honour, but Odegaard will undoubtedly want to add major trophies to his cabinet. If Arsenal continue to fall short, the Norwegian playmaker may feel that his chances of winning titles are stronger elsewhere.
Gabriel Martinelli is another player who might feel the need for a change. The Brazilian winger has been a crucial attacking outlet for Arsenal, but at some point, he will want his efforts to be rewarded with trophies. If Arsenal cannot provide that, a summer transfer could become an appealing option.
Arsenal fans will hope their team can deliver success this season, not only for the glory but also to ensure they keep hold of their brightest talents.
Players are not stupid, they will only stay for a short while, if they see we don’t look like winning trophies. Some need to go but some we will have no control over. Brace yourselves.
A situation of our own creation unfortunately. Not buying a proper striker in 5 years, although there are quite a few better than Jesus and Havertz; neither are strikers by the way.
Continuing to buy LB’s when our attack has been depleated. Finally after 5 years bring in a backup for Saka; Sterling is a shadow of his former self, and looks a very questionable transfer.
Needing a B2B or another attacking midfielder to rotate / challenge Odegaard. Instead waste weeks chasing Merino, yet another DM type all too similar to Rice, Partey, and Jorghino.
We need a director of football to take charge so Arteta can focus on day to day first team football, and also the manager to change his tactics; grown predictable and stale, some of the most languid football I have seen from this club.
Any misfortune that befall Arsenal for not winning trophies is as a result of Arteta and Arsenal Chiefs taken players and fans for granted, complacency and self agradizness. They have turned everyone that is associated with Arsenal to be like bunch of Israelites that saw the promise land but never got there. Any ambitious play that decides to leave Arsenal can not be blamed..
The bigger concern for me is how to pay for the squad rebuild for next season.
We need at least 6 new quality players just to be competitive. And don’t be surprised if the Club is forced by Kroenke to sell players like Sakiba, Nwaneri, even starboy Saka to fund the rebuild.
Mark my word…this is going to happen!
Saliba is at risk even if we win a trophy. Odegaard and Martinelli should take a look in the mirror if we don’t win anything. Both are good players but neither are irreplaceable IMO.