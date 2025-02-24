The players Arsenal could lose if they do not win a trophy this season

Arsenal could once again finish a season without a trophy, with Liverpool emerging as strong favourites to secure the Premier League title.

The Gunners have spent the last two campaigns challenging to be crowned English champions, and this season marks their third attempt. Fans remain hopeful that this time will be different, but there is still much to be decided. However, if Arsenal fail to secure silverware this term, there could be significant consequences.

One of the biggest concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side is the possibility of losing key players. The club has assembled an exciting squad, but a lack of trophies may tempt some of their best talents to seek success elsewhere.

William Saliba is one of the players who could be on the move. The French defender has been a standout performer for Arsenal, and it is no secret that Real Madrid are interested in signing him. Should Arsenal end the campaign without silverware, Saliba might see a move to the Spanish giants as the best way to fulfil his ambitions. According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid are monitoring his situation closely.

Another player who could be tempted away is Ben White. The defender has developed into one of the finest in England and remains a key figure in Arsenal’s backline. However, ambition is a crucial factor for any top player, and if a bigger club comes calling with the promise of silverware, White might consider leaving. His consistency and versatility make him an attractive target for Europe’s elite sides.

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal’s captain, also faces an important decision. Wearing the armband for such a historic club is a great honour, but Odegaard will undoubtedly want to add major trophies to his cabinet. If Arsenal continue to fall short, the Norwegian playmaker may feel that his chances of winning titles are stronger elsewhere.

Gabriel Martinelli is another player who might feel the need for a change. The Brazilian winger has been a crucial attacking outlet for Arsenal, but at some point, he will want his efforts to be rewarded with trophies. If Arsenal cannot provide that, a summer transfer could become an appealing option.

Arsenal fans will hope their team can deliver success this season, not only for the glory but also to ensure they keep hold of their brightest talents.