The players Arsenal may want to sell and their valuations revealed

Arsenal is looking to sell some of their players as they look to rebuild the team.

Mikel Arteta has brought a breath of fresh air to the Emirates and the Spaniard is gradually moulding the Arsenal team into his image.

He signed two defenders in the January transfer window and he has added two more players in this transfer window.

Gabriel Magalhaes has joined Willian in moving to the Emirates, while a move for Dani Ceballos is reportedly being worked on (Goal).

The Gunners are still interested in signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in this transfer window, but they have to raise funds and one way to do that is to sell some of their players (The Sun).

The likes of Mesut Ozil will likely leave for nothing, but the Gunners have placed some valuable players on the market as well.

Sun Sport made a table of all the players that have been placed on the transfer list at the Emirates and the price that their suitor is expected to pay.

Lucas Torreira is expected to fetch the Gunners £24m, Sokratis Papastathopoulos is attracting the attention of Napoli and he should fetch the Gunners £3.5m.

Calum Chambers (£12m), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£30m), Matteo Guendouzi (£30m), Mohamed Elneny(£4.5m), Shkodran Mustafi (£13m) are all expected to earn the club some money.

While Rob Holding will be made available for loan and Ozil is free to leave if he finds a team that will pay his current wage.