The players we need to watch out for when Chelsea visit the Arsenal Women this weekend

Players to watch for AWFC vs Chelsea this weekend

Arsenal will welcome Emma Hayes and her unbeaten Chelsea squad to The Emirates and we get set to face off in what could be one of our most important games of the season. Chelsea have obviously been the team to beat for the past few years and Emma Hayes has created a strong environment for her women to flourish. Gor the past few season’s Arsenal Women have been trying to chase them down but haven’t been able to.

Chelsea currently sit top of the table of 22 points, while Arsenal are just below in second on 19 points, making this weekend’s game a must-win for the Gunners. With a win Arsenal could see themselves go joint top of the League and bridge the gap between them and Chelsea.

Chelsea are possibly missing star striker Sam Kerr after she’s reportedly has issues with her knee that saw her pull out of the just past international duty with her country Australia and could be set to miss the big clash against Arsenal. Although we don’t wish injuries upon anyone, this could be a huge boost for Arsenal as Kerr is a huge goal threat.

With Kerr likely to be out, Chelsea’s main goal threat will be English international Lauren James, James has had a great year from both club and country, setting the world cup alight and truly putting herself in the spotlight. Recently she’s been in great from and has just come back for a decent spell with England where she picked up 3 assists and 2 goals in their clashes with The Netherlands and Scotland. James has also managed to bag herself 2 assists and 5 goals in Chelsea’s last 3 games and will be looking to add to the tally against the Gunners. If Arsenal wants to win they’ll have to find a way to lock her down because she’s extremely dangerous.

Arsenal don’t look to be missing anyone new and with the return of Beth Mead a few weeks ago, I expect her to have a massive game against the Blues. Mead loves to score against Chelsea and has a decent record against them, having 10 goal involvements against them (8 goals and 2 assists) in their past encounters and will be looking to add to that tally. Scoring a brace just before the international break and just coming back from an impressive spell with England where she got her first goal since coming back from her injury. Mead looks to be back at her best and will definitely be one to watch out for this weekend.

An honourable mention to Kyra Cooney-Cross who since joining the Gunners has been incredible. With Chelsea having a strong midfield, Arsenal will be counting on our midfield to keep control and Cooney-Cross lately has brought that to the midfield and will need to have a big game on the weekend, and from what we’ve already seen, she looks more than capable of doing so.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there anyone else you think will play a massive part in our big clash with the Blues?

Daisy Mae

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….