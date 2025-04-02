The players whose performances will be important to Arsenal in the run-in

Arsenal must secure victory in every remaining fixture if they are to stand a chance of winning either the Premier League or the Champions League this season. With the competition intensifying, the Gunners cannot afford any slip-ups, and their key players must perform at their best during this decisive period.

The return of Bukayo Saka to full fitness has provided a significant boost to the squad, reigniting belief among the players and fans that their campaign is far from over. The winger has been instrumental in Arsenal’s success this season, and his presence on the pitch assures the team of a stronger attacking threat. However, while Saka’s return is crucial, he is not the only player who must step up. Several other key figures must be at their best to ensure Arsenal remain competitive until the season concludes.

Martin Odegaard

With Saka back in the lineup, Arsenal will rely on Odegaard to dictate the tempo of their attacking play. As the team’s creative hub, his ability to provide assists and maintain control in midfield will be essential in breaking down opposition defences. His performances could determine how far Arsenal progress in both competitions.

William Saliba

Defensive solidity will be just as important as attacking efficiency in the final stretch of the season. With Gabriel potentially sidelined for an extended period, Saliba must step up as the leader in Arsenal’s defence. His composure, strength, and ability to read the game will be crucial in keeping the team secure at the back.

Jurrien Timber

Timber has been a reliable option for Arsenal, and with potential defensive reshuffling, he may be called upon to replace Gabriel. If Ben White moves into the centre-back role, Timber’s versatility and defensive awareness will be key in maintaining the team’s structure.

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal must avoid becoming overly reliant on Saka, which makes Martinelli’s contributions on the left wing vital. His pace, dribbling ability, and goal-scoring threat must be at their peak to ensure balance in Arsenal’s attack. A strong run of form from Martinelli would ease the pressure on Saka and create a more dynamic frontline.

With every game now carrying immense significance, Arsenal’s success will depend on these key players maintaining their best form. If they deliver consistently, the Gunners could yet finish the season with silverware.

