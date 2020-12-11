‘The position right now is the worst in decades’, Lehmann’s scathing assessment of Arsenal

Jens Lehmann has been frustrated by Arsenal’s start to the season, same as most of the club’s fans, and he didn’t hold back when he spoke about them recently.

Arsenal is currently 15th on the league table, a position that has made it hard for the club’s fans to celebrate the fact that their team is currently one of the best sides in the Europa League.

Despite spending money to reinforce their team in the last transfer window, Mikel Arteta is currently leading a team of players that are so poor with form that things have to change drastically else he could lose his job.

Lehmann spoke to the Daily Mail recently about his former team and he said that the club hasn’t been in this poor shape in decades and that it is simply not acceptable for a team like Arsenal.

He then said that the club’s brand is deteriorating if things continue to be this way, and that cannot be allowed to happen.

‘The position right now is the worst in decades’, Lehmann told Sportsmail. ‘For a club like Arsenal that is not acceptable.

‘All of us old players would try to help and make the Arsenal brand strong and big. We are very disappointed because the brand name is deteriorating, and you simply cannot let that happen.’