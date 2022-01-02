The positives and negatives from Arsenal’s painful defeat with City (Opinion)

Arsenal put in a superb display of confidence, guile and togetherness, but silly mistakes ultimately cost us against Manchester City. Guest post by Sarah Rohan
First off, Happy New Year to you all. If anyone from the Arsenal team needed a New Years resolution it’s Xhaka! To not make silly mistakes that put our team at risk, again! Why does he keep doing this to us?
We owned the game yesterday. I couldn’t have been any prouder at how the team performed in the first half. Everybody performed their duties, even the liability that is the Swiss star was doing well. Partey bossing it alongside him in midfield may have been keeping him on the straight and narrow until he got caught. They had a strong partnership but is that because Thomas was so good? Was he papering over Xhaka’s weaknesses? What a loss he will be over the coming weeks. On his 40th appearance for us in the Premier League, he showed us why he was such a wanted man.
Our defenders performed excellent once again. Tierney constantly running and creating an assist for Saka’s goal. White was calm and collected. Tomiyasu had a top game as usual and didn’t let Sterling get into the game much. Our only real threat was from De Bruyne’s through balls which nearly caught us out a few times.
Even the usually reliable Gabriel was stopping the Manchester City attack, until more moments of stupidity cost us. We can’t keep losing our heads in these games. If we still had eleven men on the field yesterday, without a doubt, we would’ve walked away with all three points. Even down to ten men we stayed strong and just have to consider ourselves unlucky in injury time. Ref and VAR decisions didn’t help us either…
So back to our main problem the weakest link in our team. What exactly can be done about Granit Xhaka?
I must admit I was a fan of the Swiss midfielder, whilst he is like marmite, some like him and some don’t. He can be a creative part of our team and he can have good games. Unfortunately we just cannot risk him anymore. Time and time again, it comes down to him that changes our game. He cannot defend. He must know himself by now that when he does those challenges, he will come under bigger scrutiny because it is him?
But will Arteta get rid of him? I cant see it. I don’t know what he has to do for our manager to sell him or make him a bit part player. I also cannot see him ever changing. He will always have the recklessness in his play that will weaken the team and cost us games. So sorry Granit. I don’t like Marmite anymore.
I cannot be upset in our performance yesterday in anyway however. Frustrated yes, but no way upset. I now believe we have what it takes to start competing again, to get into the top four. Our team was exciting to watch and they’ve given me optimism about our future.
Roll on our cup game in the week against the Reds.
Keep the faith Gooners!
Watch Albert Stuivenberg’s FULL Press conference here….
Alright so, I am disappointed of yesterday but I remain hopeful. There’s a saying: “You dont win anything with kids”, and this is true.
We have the youngest squad in PL, yet are 4th. We need senior reinforcements immediately this month.
Our senior players include IMO Partey, Xhaka, White, Tierney, Laca. Laca will stay until summer before leaving, Auba I count to be off.
Xhaka again and again lets our team down. If it isnt conceding a penalty or losing possession under pressure, then its taking a red card for unnecessary, idiotic tackle. And he’s our senior player and been here for nearly 6 years!
AMN, Elneny, Partey, Pepe, Auba gone for at least a month. We desperately need a midfielder to count on for the remainder of the season, if not 2.
Zakaria could be a cheap, decent purchase. He’s a good squad player to have around and could be available if Gladbach doesnt want to lose him for free. He’s not a starter for title-winning team but an upgrade on Elneny.
Second midfielder needs to be already established, senior player. I read a wild rumor of Barca needing money and De Jong being available. I don’t believe it but quite the pipe dream it would be.
Tielemans would be my choice. 18 months left on contract and no extension coming. We could swoop in. They still have Maddison, Ndidi, Soumare, Choudhury, Albrighton.
Xhaka expressed a desire to finish career at Gladbach, why not tempt them with a swap for Zakaria? Maybe some cash to sweeten the pot?
It’s clear Xhaka isn’t a midfield solution for our future. Perhaps missing the same to Roma opened the way for this swap?
Interesting thoughts DaJuhi – firstly that phrase may be inappropriate – uttered by Alan Hansen about Man Utd’s “Class of 92” when introduced wholesale by Ferguson in 1995. Those kids won the EPL the next season, and the phrase is now used to demonstrate how wrong a football pundit can be.
Agree your other points though – Zakaria is a much better player than many give him credit for – way ahead of and more forward looking than Elneny.
I don’t believe the De Jong rumour though, and Tielemans whilst excellent would knowing Leicester be overpriced.
Officiating wasn’t in our favor, even the ref’s run that impeded Martinelli was ridiculous.
Make no mistake though, we self-destructed in yesterday’s match, plain and simple.
They had entire City team in their pocket 1st half. Doubt me? City had no shots on goal in the 1st half. Even to start the 2nd half I didn’t see much traction from them early on.
Then a mental slippage and the cracks began to appear.
1. Why scuff the penalty spot, and then Gabriel engages ref which was unnecessary.
2. On a yellow and gets played by Jesus when he’s a known diver.
3. Xhaka gets caught in a situation again and was never getting the benefit of the doubt, even against a diver.
This game management was a problem and that’s what cost us 3 points more than Officiating.
Players should be furious by those actions, they ruined a dominant performance over City.
They have the deepest bench in the league, I don’t buy the “tired” excuse. Pep struggled tactically to match our intensity, press, and passing.
We were unlocking them repeatedly, Partey was DOMINANT in the midfield, and Tomi had Sterling in his pocket all game.
We had the ingredients for 3 points, but brain farts cost us the game. It wasn’t “youth” or “inexperience ” to blame, it was bad game management. Stupidity at it’s worst.
Gabriel had no reason to scuff the spot, and Xhaka ALWAYS choosing physicality to deal with situations. Sure Silva dived, absolutely, but why grab his shirt to start with?
Brain farts cost us points, not a shit game from a ref, or VAR controversy. We had control but gave it away, simple as that.
Xhaka’s passes from the left deep midfield area allowed Magalhaes to stay behind as the left CB. I bet he organizes his teammates as well, because they look more disciplined positionally when he plays
If Xhaka doesn’t play, Magalhaes has to move forward frequently to feed our attacking LB. This is similar to Chiellini’s playing style for Italy in Euro, because Italy played with three right-footed central midfielders
Unfortunately, Xhaka has made too many mistakes, so it’s going to be difficult to trust him again. I think Arsenal were looking for a better midfield leader in the summer, but unable to find an affordable one
Unfortunately I think Arteta trusts Xhaka. Convinced him to stay when he took over, and didn’t sell to Roma, even though it was a cheeky bid. I think he would have stayed even if they bid 20 million.
Xhaka immediately returns to lineup after an injury, and never gets dropped by Arteta. Regardless of opponent, Xhaka is in the lineup.
As long as the better midfield leader isn’t available in the market, I believe Arteta will keep Xhaka till the summer
It would likely be a different story after this season ends, because Xhaka has made two fatal mistakes in the first half of the season
I am not in pain…just happy.Thank you Arteta and players
No team on the planet was willing to pay a mediocre fee for Xhaka….so what does MA do? Gives him an extension and a raise. Absolute madness!
Whether you like Xhaka or not is irrelevant…what is relevant is that while he’s at the club MA will start him meaning we can never upgrade our midfield until either Xhaka or MA are gone.
This is a huge problem that Xhaka fans are blind to. MA refuses to use Xhaka as a squad player so no decent midfielder will ever join us because while file Partey will be partnered with Xhaka.
I wish Arteta will loss faith in xhaka same way he lost faith in his ineffective darling captain. Arsenal has been scoring in every games since Arteta dropped auba.
Xhaka’s Cup will full also…
There comes a point where we have to learn not only to leave Granit alone but also learn to appreciate the hard work he is doing.
Is that point when we keep dropping points partially/completely because of him?
Yes I agree with you. Xhaka must surely have some football skills and leadership capacity that made all Arsenal past coaches to always play him. Jose M will not ask for him if he wasn’t good. All players have their weak point even Chelsea Joghinho of Christiano R
You made it seems like Chaka is the only reason why we lost? What if Gabriel who got himself sent off stupidly.
Even at 1-1 we could have at least got the draw with 11 men
At least Gabriel will be available for the spurs game but he does miss the Caraboa cup game.