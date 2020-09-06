The positives and negatives to Dani Ceballos’ loan signing

So our 5th signing of the season comes in the form of a player that was also with us last season. Welcome back Dani Ceballos.

Dani’s joining us for the whole season on loan from Real Madrid in a move that was ‘never in any doubt’ but for me this move has both positives and negatives. Although he turned down bids from different teams to return to us after his short return back to Madrid, at the end of the season we will lose him again.

While Dani was a key figure in our team after his injury and although it is nice to have him back because he knows the team and how they play and knows how Arteta works so it shouldn’t take him any time at all to slot right back into the team, there is a negative that will come at the end of the season when we will have to part ways with him again.

Although loans are a nice thing to have and helps with funding, I can’t help but feel they are a bit of a waste of time, all because a player will come in, give their all, fans become attached and then the player returns to their parent club.

An interview on Arsenal.com by Dani himself states that although his return was never in doubt it was also helped by fans asking him to come back, which again shows that fans can sometimes play an important part in where a player ends up.

I know Arsenal are trying to do the cheapest thing possible to save money and do the best deals they can with the funds they have available, but knowing a player, who becomes a permanent fixture in the team, is going to leave at the end of the season becomes such a disappointment. You cannot enjoy the signing as much because you know it is only temporary.

For me as a football fan although I like change in some circumstances, I also like things that are set and permanent. And although it is nice to have Ceballos back, because he knows the team and is a key figure, it makes me angry that he is only on loan with us where we will play him, watch him grow, give him game time and prepare him well, to then send him back to Madrid, where let’s be honest, I can’t imagine he would then return to us for a 3rd loan spell!

If the fans have the power to make a player come to a club then here’s hoping we have the power to get Dani a permanent deal at the club after this season.

Gooners how do you feel about loans?

Shenel Osman