The possible solutions for Arsenal loan stars if this season is extended

Arsenal have three loan players that may not see the end of the season at the Emirates

The disruption of this season by the coronavirus outbreak is set to cause a few problems for the footballing authorities around the world.

The Premier League has had to suspend their season after Mikel Arteta and Calum Hudson Odoi became the first professionals in the Premier League to catch the virus.

There have been many suggestions on how the league season could possibly end and one of them is that the season is extended beyond its normal time.

That would mean teams would return to finish their fixtures whenever the virus outbreak is contained.

If that happens, then player contracts would be affected and three of Arsenal’s loanees would be an issue for the club.

Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Dani Ceballos will have their loan stints ending in June. However, if the season is extended and it goes beyond June, the club and players would have to agree on what would happen next.

I think two scenarios could possibly happen, one would be for the clubs to agree to an extension with the players and their parent club until the end of the season, whenever that may be.

Another scenario would be for the players to return to their teams when the agreed-upon date reaches its expiration but that will then affect the integrity of the Premier League.

I hope that the game’s governing body considers this when they are deciding on how the season would end.