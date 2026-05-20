The Poster Boy Of The Champions

I cannot be the only Gooner who had videos of Tal Rehman ready to post the moment the full-time whistle was blown at the Vitality.
He is the Man City fan who thought it would be funny at Stamford Bridge to pretend to drink out of an Arsenal bottle. Sky Sports captured the footage, making the celebrations go viral.
Since then, he has taken the bottle to other games, mocking the Gunners for their reputation of bottling under pressure.
That was until he was at Everton, where the TV cameras noticed the bottle stayed in his pocket and had not been out since.
Recently, it feels like broadcasters identify where he is sat because he has become the go-to supporter to zoom in on no matter the result.
Suddenly Mr Rehman does not like the attention he is getting. When he was the one doing the mockery, that was fun, but apparently he does not like being laughed at in return, which sums up social media.
He has since posted an explanation saying he never meant disrespect and that his banter has been misunderstood. He is now getting tired of being trolled.
Tal Rehman became the face of Manchester City’s collapse
Now let me stress that any threats of violence or abuse regarding race or religion are unacceptable.
Yet I think equally he is trying to deflect.
He knows now that Arsenal are champions, and he looks silly for celebrating prematurely, something that will be shown in montages for years.
He would now like to throw the bottle in the bin and have everyone forget all about his actions.
Yet if we had carried on dropping points after our defeat at the Etihad, he would have had that bottle out at every game. If the title was being lifted in Manchester, he would be at the parade drinking from the bottle.
So as a grown adult, he should know that the moment he committed to the joke, there was always the possibility it would blow up in his face.
Arsenal’s title triumph changed the narrative
Youngsters can learn a lot from this man.
If you are going to dish it out, be prepared to take it.
It is only arrogance if you cannot back it up. His team failed to back his arrogance up.
He has become the poster boy of the 2026 champions.
Dan Smith
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This mug was seen at the Bournemouth game – I guess he’s sick as a parrot now his mickey taking (in part) help drive us on to the double. Yes that’s what I said… The “D” word. Why shouldn’t we dare to dream 🙂
@waal2waal
“Dream on till your dream comes true”
👍🏾
*Exactly
Hope this serves as a lesson going forward, never listen to the noise in the shopping center, but the changes in the hands.
Poor Tal.
Just couldn’t stay humble.
I hope he has a Man City sticker somewhere to paste over that Arsenal one.
The changing of the guard, a fan once ranted when I made this utterance.
But the Spaniard and the squad has proven their resilience and cemented a true paradigm shift.
For years Pep Guarrdiola Man City and Jergen Klopp Liverpool were the unquestioned titans of the premier league, Arsenal is indeed changing of the guard and below I will try to explain why.
Arsenal indeed are the first team outside of Man City or Liverpool to win the title since Chelsea, dislodged man city tight grip of a run where City won six of the previous eight campaign.
But most of all is dislodging this bottling mentality tag.
Though not pretty, we have ground out results this campaign to shed doubters like Tal Rehman once and for all.
Arsenal must kick on now, our young core has matured from champions in waiting into legitimate title holders who are set up to contend for years
Great article Dan and I love the “poster boy” tagline!!
He wallowed in his new found fame, but karma is a powerful thing.
I really hope our away fans will follow up on Tai’s unwise actions, by ensuring everyone there has a city130 bottle primed and ready to show as we’re presented with the PL trophy.
my dream ….
Prem middle of the pitch …..form a circle …all players drink out of a bottle as we are the champions is played
“And don’t you love the sound of the last laugh goin down”
Michelle Keegan, Alan Carr, Freddie’ Flintoff MBE. Jackie Chan? What the flik are you doing on this list Jackie, man, we actually like you. Rick Wakeman. Can you hear me Rick Wakeman? Or lost your hearing aid? Your boys took one hell of a beating. Martin Lewis? Clive Myrie – thought you’d two had more sense, but you sure taken one hell of a beating. Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, all flippin Gallaghers, everywhere. Tal Rehman! can you hear me Tal Rehman? Your boys taken one hell of a beating! Your boys took one hell of a beating!