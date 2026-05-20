The Poster Boy Of The Champions

I cannot be the only Gooner who had videos of Tal Rehman ready to post the moment the full-time whistle was blown at the Vitality.

He is the Man City fan who thought it would be funny at Stamford Bridge to pretend to drink out of an Arsenal bottle. Sky Sports captured the footage, making the celebrations go viral.

Since then, he has taken the bottle to other games, mocking the Gunners for their reputation of bottling under pressure.

That was until he was at Everton, where the TV cameras noticed the bottle stayed in his pocket and had not been out since.

Recently, it feels like broadcasters identify where he is sat because he has become the go-to supporter to zoom in on no matter the result.

Suddenly Mr Rehman does not like the attention he is getting. When he was the one doing the mockery, that was fun, but apparently he does not like being laughed at in return, which sums up social media.

He has since posted an explanation saying he never meant disrespect and that his banter has been misunderstood. He is now getting tired of being trolled.

Tal Rehman became the face of Manchester City’s collapse

Now let me stress that any threats of violence or abuse regarding race or religion are unacceptable.

Yet I think equally he is trying to deflect.

He knows now that Arsenal are champions, and he looks silly for celebrating prematurely, something that will be shown in montages for years.

He would now like to throw the bottle in the bin and have everyone forget all about his actions.

Yet if we had carried on dropping points after our defeat at the Etihad, he would have had that bottle out at every game. If the title was being lifted in Manchester, he would be at the parade drinking from the bottle.

So as a grown adult, he should know that the moment he committed to the joke, there was always the possibility it would blow up in his face.

Arsenal’s title triumph changed the narrative

Youngsters can learn a lot from this man.

If you are going to dish it out, be prepared to take it.

It is only arrogance if you cannot back it up. His team failed to back his arrogance up.

He has become the poster boy of the 2026 champions.

Dan Smith

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