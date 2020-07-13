The postives of Arsenal having a season out of Europe…

The Positive Aspect of No European Football
The loss at Spurs has all but confirmed no European football next season at Arsenal for the first time since the 92/93 season. Barring an absolute miracle of us winning our final three games (including beating Liverpool), and other teams dropping points as well, those die-hard away supporters can save a little money next season. Mid-table obscurity has finally arrived! Something that was actually predicted as far back as 2010 by some of us who dared to question the powers to be at Arsenal. Clearly waiting until almost the end of the decade to make major changes worked out really well! Anyway, let’s not open that can worms too much, as I want to focus on the positives of no European football.
No European football next season would hardly be a surprise given our form since game week 3, and our overall regressive state over the last 12 years or so, but I wonder if it could be actually be the perfect tonic to our problems? Missing out on the Champions League (CL) is a huge blow, but I wouldn’t say there’s a huge difference between the Europa League (EL) and no European football, for a club like Arsenal. I mean no disrespect. I am not one of these fans, where it’s the CL or nothing. I love the EL as well, and would love to see us win it, especially given our poor record in European competition throughout our history. However, we haven’t coped well at juggling the league and Europe for many, many years. Maybe a year out could do the club some good?
Certainly, it will help Arteta. A reduced fixture list, will allow him more time to work with his squad on the training ground. Our players will be fresher, and fitter for the league, allowing us to really go full tilt at each game. Hopefully less games, and travelling less will help with the amount of injuries we consistently sustain. I really feel that without the distraction of Europe, especially Thursday night football, we have a much greater opportunity to achieve something in the league. One should remember that a lot of our youngsters are already heavily involved in the first team, and will be next season in the league, which leaves less room for rotation in those early European fixtures when the youngsters are usually blooded. It’ll be Arteta’s first full season as a manager, so the less he has to worry about the better in my opinion.
The obvious negatives of no EL football will be a drop in revenue, and probably no more Aubameyang. He would be a big loss, but I can even see the positives of his departure. The club won’t have to dish out another monstrous contract, that will also have an affect on the rest of the squad, and future star signings (although Auba is deserving of such a contract). The money from his sale can be reinvested into the squad. Most importantly, we don’t even use Auba in his best position anyway, so his departure would give the team a better balance. Our transfer business may have to alter slightly with no European football, but again, I get the feeling the board were planning on no CL football next season anyway, so the drop from EL to nothing shouldn’t affect our transfer planning a great deal.
Will no European football next season be a good thing for Arsenal, what do you think?
I think from a sporting point of view it is the best thing that could happen. Of course, financially it would hurt but perhaps if you are going to miss a season of European football the coming one might be the best to miss if games are played in empty stadiums. Empty stadiums would mean loss of revenue.
The big question will be how missing out on European football will affect our summer transfer business. We still need to strengthen the squad. Will we have the funds?
But as a fan, I won’t miss our Thursday games against obscure teams. And the good it will do for the team to focus on the PL and for Arteta to get more time to mold his team massively outways playing Anderlecht or any other team in the Europa League.
I think as the article says. We all saw this coming from a long time ago. Now it is time for the club to wake up and smell the coffee. We need to invest in the club and strengthen in the areas that need it. It may mean spending extra cash but we truly have the ability to restart now.
As for auba. See ya mate. Sign da ting or bog off. Love the guy but no player is bigger than the club. Let’s try and swap him for griezmen or something if he doesn’t wanna stay. His loss I think. If he goes to any other club he will not be remembered and loved as he is and will be at arsenal.
No Europe at all will affect who we can bring in. Players would want at least Europa.
Can’t see the likes of Upa, Auoar, Szobsolai etc not coming without any European football
Yes, I would like us to miss out on Europe altogether but then I also want us to win the FA cup…
What a joy it would be to see Ceballos, Cedric, Lacazette, Torreira, Aubameyang and Arteta lift this trophy…
This team is devoid of “big day” match winners tbh. We used to have that in Ramsey and Sanchez but this group of players are bunch of disappointments.
Aubameyang does not deliver in the biggest moments…In short, we need a miracle to win it.
I’m a sad gooner right now…
You and me both ☹
OT:a thought for Serge Aurier whose brother was shot dead in the early hours in a nightclub in Toulouse!
Bloody hell, that’s terrible…
But he’s from the team that beat us the other day. It’s like them mourning Wenger when he dies. No way.
Meanwhile the article is wrong, pretty sure we weren’t in Europe in 95-96, the season we signed Bergkamp
No positive unless you’re competing for the title.Top four was possible but we kept failing 😔.We can’t blame it on Europa league.Arsenal officially a mid table club without European competition.We have to rise up
It seems Arsenal fans’ minds are manipulation been prepared to accept mediocre. For God sake Arsenal should be playing CL.Why are we lowering the standards of this club?.If we accept this today tomorrow they will tell us being a midtable club is normal and eventually fight for relegation is also a norm.
We have been out of CL for 3 continuous seasons and now completely out of Europe and someone thinks it is OK.don’t you thinks we are falling gradually?
Most of the players don’t deserve to play for arsenal. They play football as if there was nothing to play for.Did they have CL in mind when they were playing games? From the way they play I don’t think so.Some play matches as if they in training grounds.
We miss Cazola, Rosickey and Alexis too much.They never look backward in the team is attacking.But what do we have today Xhaka and Cebalos the backward and sideways brothers.